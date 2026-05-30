Sigenergy Unveils SigenAgent, the First All-Domain AI Agent for the Renewable Energy Industry

Sigenergy today presented SigenAgentthe energy market’s very first all-domain AI representative, essentially altering how homes and services connect with renewable resource.

Revealed throughout the business’s “AI in All” occasion, SigenAgent raises solar-and-storage hardware from fundamental, reactive devices into self-governing, goal-driven systems.

As worldwide energy characteristics shift from power generation to complex, unstable intake designs, manual management has actually struck its limitation. SigenAgent resolves this by permitting hardware to actively analyze and carry out broad user objectives.

“True AI is not just a chatbot companion,” stated Tony Xu, Founder and CEO of Sigenergy. “It is a partner that understands your goals, executes tasks on your behalf, and continuously learns over time.”

The Vision: User Sets the Goal, AI Handles the Rest

SigenAgent runs on a constant loop of understanding, thinking, and action. By manufacturing real-time elements like weather condition patterns, varying electrical power rates, and grid conditions, it immediately charts and performs the most effective functional course.

To provide total energy management, SigenAgent releases 4 specialized, self-governing abilities:

Energy Manager:Brings “autonomous driving” to home solar-and-storage systems. Users just set macro targets– such as decreasing energy expenses or protecting backup power– and the system instantly sets up and runs the hardware.

System Doctor:Changes manual logs with “second-level diagnosis.” A single command sets off an instant, station-wide scan that identifies system abnormalities and reports origin, dramatically decreasing upkeep overhead.

Power Trader:Takes full advantage of earnings for storage properties in extremely unpredictable, high-frequency electrical power markets by enhancing real-time trading and Virtual Power Plant (VPP) actions.

Organization Assistant:Hyperlinks straight to business information lakes to liquify details silos throughout production and shipment, supplying clear, data-driven functional suggestions.

Constructed on a Foundation of Hardware and Safety

SigenAgent is not a separated software application spot, however the conclusion of Sigenergy’s long-lasting software and hardware combination. CEO Tony Xu stressed that AI in energy needs more than algorithms; it requires a dependable physical structure.

Today, over 200,000 worldwide power stations operate on Sigenergy hardware. Constructed on this bedrock, Sigenergy makes use of all-domain picking up throughout generation, storage, charging, and grid gain access to– supported by 100M high-speed networks, WLAN-Mesh, and Sub-1G interactions to produce a smooth, closed-loop functional environment.

Thanks to an AI-ready architecture, existing functional systems can access these representative includes by means of smooth over-the-air (OTA) software application updates.

While giving execution abilities to AI, the system implements stringent architectural limits to ensure security and user trust:

User Authorization: SigenAgent runs strictly as an assistant, needing specific user approval for important specification modifications.

Protect Infrastructure: Localized information storage throughout 6 international information centers guarantees outright compliance with local personal privacy laws.

Offline Resilience Guaranteed:Pre-programmed vibrant backup techniques guarantee the system continues to run efficiently even throughout network blackouts.

Transparent AI Decision: A totally transparent interface removes the “AI black box,” drawing up precisely why a system is charging or releasing over a 24-hour window.

SigenAgent is created to satisfy users where they are, incorporating effortlessly into typical workflows and messaging applications like WhatsApp and Telegram.

Standardizing the Intelligence Era

To assist specify this brand-new period of energy, Sigenergy worked together with Frost & & Sullivan to release the 2026 AI-Powered New Energy White Paper

The report describes the Energy Intelligence Level (EIL) structure– a five-tier category system imitated self-governing driving requirements– created to assist the market’s shift from specific gadget intelligence to totally self-governing, system-wide optimization.

“What Sigenergy is delivering today is not just a product, or a tech upgrade—we are delivering a completely new energy lifestyle,” stated Xu. “Users can optimize every kilowatt-hour without needing to understand complex technical details. Energy systems are shifting from passive hardware into active companions.”

About Sigenergy

Established in 2022 and headquartered in Shanghai, Sigenergy (6656. HK) is a technology-driven business concentrated on development in the brand-new energy sector. Leveraging innovative digital intelligence and an extremely knowledgeable skill base, the business has actually broadened throughout photovoltaic (PV) generation, clever energy storage, and high-efficiency electrical lorry (EV) charging services.

Directed by its “AI in All” method, Sigenergy incorporates expert system throughout its item community to provide much safer, smarter and more effective energy services for homes and companies worldwide.

To find out more, see: www.sigenergy.com

Media Contact

Tracy Li

Email: tracy.li@sigenergy.com



Subject: Press release summary