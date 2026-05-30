Longbio Pharma Opens Public Offering: Premium Pipeline in Autoimmune & Allergic Diseases Fuels Long-Term Growth

Driven by nationwide commercial policy assistance and the thorough updating of public health requirements, China’s biopharmaceutical market has actually gotten in a brand-new phase of top quality and fast development. Autoimmune and allergic illness prevail persistent conditions needing long-lasting intervention, with huge unmet scientific medical requirements.

According to Frost & & Sullivan, the worldwide autoimmune illness drug market is broadening gradually, approximated to increase from US$ 138.9 billion in 2024 to US$ 176.7 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 4.1%. By contrast, China’s market shows explosive development momentum. The marketplace size in China is approximated to rise from US$ 5.1 billion in 2024 to US$ 19.0 billion in 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 24.5%, far outmatching the worldwide average and accepting large market chances.

LongBio Pharma (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (“Longbio Pharma” or the “Company”Stock Code: 01779. HK), a leading gamer in the sector, formally released its Public Offering on 28 May, marking the last countdown to its Hong Kong listing. The Company is poised to start a brand-new chapter of commercialisation and scaled advancement empowered by the capital market.

Concentrated On Premium Therapeutic Track, Premium Innovative Pipeline Builds Core Barriers

Established in 2020, Longbio Pharma is a clinical-stage ingenious biopharmaceutical business with complete internal abilities for drug discovery and advancement, concentrating on allergic and autoimmune illness. Considering that beginning, the Company has actually regularly prioritised unmet scientific requirements and specialised in separated ingenious tracks, developing a well-structured, tiered and high-potential ingenious item pipeline.

The Company has actually developed a three-tier item design including development core item + leading flagship item + robust pipeline reserves. Its portfolio consists of core item LP-003 and flagship item LP-005, together with several ingenious drug prospects covering high-value signs such as allergic illness and complement-mediated autoimmune illness, underpinning appealing long-lasting development potential customers.

Longbio Pharma’s core item LP-003 is a distinguished Anti-IgE monoclonal antibody with an ingenious series style. It specifically targets the core pathogenesis of allergic illness, showed for the targeted treatment of seasonal hay fever (AR), persistent spontaneous urticaria (CSU), allergic asthma, persistent rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) and food allergic reactions. Its main function is to particularly obstruct complimentary IgE in human blood and tissues, and hence preventing the incident of IgE-driven allergies.

Compared to standard treatments, LP-003 effectively binds to complimentary IgE and restricts those extreme IgEs from binding to the high-affinity IgE receptor, FcεRI. Boasting an exact system of action, strong targeting ability and a broad spectrum of signs, it provides unique one-upmanships and considerable market capacity.

Medical information have actually completely verified its robust item strength. As at the current Practicable Date, Longbio Pharma has actually started 8 medical trials in China for LP-003, of which 2 have actually been finished and the other 6 are still continuous. Top-line arise from the Phase II medical trial for CSU revealed that LP-003 showed appealing effectiveness (quick beginning of action, great effectiveness and long-acting) compared to omalizumab in the treatment of CSU. LP-003 likewise revealed beneficial effectiveness and security profile in its Phase II medical trial for moderate-to-severe seasonal AR that is improperly managed by basic treatment. A Phase III medical trial for the treatment of seasonal AR is presently underway in China.

With the consistent development of medical trials and constant release of crucial scientific information, LP-003 is anticipated to improve the treatment landscape for allergic illness and fill the domestic market space for high-efficiency, long-acting distinguished anti-IgE drugs. Upon commercialisation, it is set to catch a significant share of the allergic illness treatment market and end up being a core motorist of the Company’s efficiency development.

LP-005, the Company’s flagship item, is the very first ingenious drug established on its Bi-functional Antibody Development Platform and a bi-functional antibody blend protein targeting C5 and C3b enhance. By acting upon several crucial nodes in the enhance waterfall concurrently, it thoroughly obstructs intricate pathological systems of illness and accomplishes synergistic multi-pathway inhibition. Exceeding standard single-target drugs in healing possible and sign protection, it boasts popular technological and scientific worth.

LP-005 has actually gotten IND approvals in China for numerous indicators, consisting of paroxysmal nighttime hemoglobinuria (PNH), complement-mediated kidney illness (consisting of however not restricted to IgAN, C3G and LN), and other enhance associated indicators, covering a series of significant illness with high medical need and minimal alleviative alternatives.

The Company is gradually advancing a number of scientific trials of LP-005 for PNH and complement-mediated kidney illness. Interim information from Phase II scientific trial (CTR20242478) have actually yielded motivating outcomes. From the information gathered, LP-005 has actually revealed motivating effectiveness in PNH clients, consisting of 2 PNH clients who were formerly treated with omalizumab however improperly managed, still have actually benefitted constantly from LP-005 treatment throughout the trial duration. LP-005 showed beneficial security and tolerability in the Phase I study in China including healthy topics, laying a strong structure for subsequent massive medical advancement and industrial application.

With constant developments in medical trials, LP-005 is anticipated to end up being China’s very first unique multi-target enhance drug, filling the substantial unmet medical requirement for refractory autoimmune illness and protecting a first-mover benefit in the enhance inhibitor section. It will open a brand-new development curve for the Company.

While advancing its core and flagship items, Longbio Pharma continues to broaden its pipeline reserves to sustain long-lasting development. The Company has actually established numerous appealing prospects, consisting of LP-00A, a bi-functional autoimmune antibody targeting allergic illness, LP-00C, a bi-functional B-cell inhibitor targeting B-cell moderated autoimmune illness and LP-00D, a bi-functional antibody or blend protein enhance inhibitor enhanced for particular tissues/organs and signs. The varied pipelines presently in advancement specifically target segmented illness locations, forming an abundant and varied pipeline that underpins the Company’s continual development and constant development.

Self-developed Technology Platforms Empower R&D Strength for Long-term Innovation

Ingenious innovation platforms are the foundation for biopharmaceutical business to constantly provide premium pipelines. With years of knowledge in ingenious drug R&D, Longbio Pharma has actually constructed 2 exclusive, industry-leading innovation platforms: the High-Affinity Antibody Discovery Platform and the Bi-functional Antibody Development Platform. Supported by standardised and organized R&D workflows, the platforms empower the whole procedure of prospect drug early discovery and structural optimisation, developing a strong technical barriers.

The 2 core R&D platforms cover crucial links throughout the biologic drug advancement worth chain. They make it possible for early recognition and mitigation of possible dangers in scientific advancement and commercial production. Leveraging platform strengths, the Company effectively evaluates high-value prospects with scientific worth, expense benefits and industrial capacity, attaining optimum allotment of R&D resources and sustainable shipment of exceptional pipeline items.

The High-Affinity Antibody Discovery Platform includes industry-leading antibody screening and optimisation abilities. Compared to traditional R&D innovations, it substantially improves the targeting affinity, uniqueness and stability of antibody drugs. LP-003, established by means of this platform, attains iterative supremacy over conventional analogue drugs in effectiveness and targeting efficiency, verifying the platform’s technological development and dependability.

The Bi-functional Antibody Development Platform breaks the structural restrictions of standard single-target antibodies. It includes structural versatility, broad applicability, high druggability and strong scalability, allowing quick advancement of multi-target and multi-mechanism ingenious drugs to deal with complicated autoimmune conditions. Pipeline prospects consisting of LP-005, LP-00A, LP-00C and LP-00D are all established on this platform, showing its robust sustainable output capability.

Backed by its exclusive core innovation platforms, Longbio Pharma has actually constructed an exclusive ingenious drug R&D system, covering target discovery, molecular optimisation, preclinical research study and scientific advancement. The Company has actually accomplished complete self-reliance in R&D and released itself from external technological reliance. Supported by beneficial market policies, broadening market need and constant technological advancements, the Company’s pipeline worth keeps opening with clear development reasoning and strong momentum.

In General, Longbio Pharma is tactically placed in the high-growth autoimmune and allergic reaction track. With a portfolio of separated core prospects and self-built innovative R&D platforms, it has actually developed strong and extensive competitive barriers.

Following its Hong Kong listing, the Company will utilize capital market resources to speed up the translation of ingenious accomplishments and broaden commercial borders. It is well-positioned to continually record market chances in segmented sectors, totally unlock development capacity and boast appealing long-lasting advancement potential customers.



Subject: Press release summary

Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & & Pharm, Funds & Equities

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