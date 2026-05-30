Hong Kong – LegCo sends thematic research study and viewpoint event report on “supporting the SAR Government in creating five-year strategy” to Chief Executive (with images)

LegCo sends thematic research study and viewpoint event report on “supporting the SAR Government in formulating five-year plan” to Chief Executive (with images) ******************************************************************************************

The following is released on behalf of the Legislative Council Secretariat:

This year marks the opening year of the National 15th Five-Year Plan. The Special Administrative Region (SAR) Government is actively creating Hong Kong’s very first five-year strategy. Under the executive-led governance, the Chief Executive (CE) developed a collective research study and popular opinion event system in between the Government and the Legislative Council (LegCo). A public assessment workout on Hong Kong’s very first five-year strategy is anticipated to be introduced in the 2nd quarter of this year.

On behalf of LegCo, the President of LegCo, Dr Starry Lee, together with the 2 Chief Coordinators of LegCo, Mr Chan Chun-ying and Mr Stanley Ng, in addition to members of LegCo Subcommittee on Hong Kong’s Work to Actively Dovetail with the National 15th Five-Year Plan (the Subcommittee), sent the thematic research study and viewpoint event report on “supporting the SAR Government in formulating the five-year plan” to the CE today (May 29) to help beforehand the formula of the strategy.

Through the Subcommittee established at the start of this term as a coordination platform for collecting popular opinion under the collective system, all LegCo Members were mobilised and 6 working groups were developed based upon their particular constituencies, expert understanding and useful experience, and so on. These groups carried out thorough thematic research studies, extensive analyses and canvassed views from various sectors throughout different topics, consisting of economy, financing and trade; market advancement and development and innovation; land, real estate and the Northern Metropolis; local cooperation; income and social advancement; and the synergistic advancement in between the culture, sports and tourist and green living, and so on.

In simply a month, the Subcommittee spared no time at all and worked relentlessly to have actually assembled 4 conferences. The working groups arranged 99 assessment sessions, engaged with more than 4 000 people from different sectors and got 570 submissions. This massive, extensive, yet extremely focused public assessment and viewpoint event workout has actually been finished with amazing speed and effectiveness, and the appropriate results have actually been structurally and methodically put together into this report.

The President of LegCo, Dr Lee, stated, “LegCo attaches high importance to the CE’s expectation regarding the collaborative mechanism. As the most important platform for gathering public views, LegCo is responsible and duty bound to carry out this task. This ground-breaking approach, which mobilised all Members to work together efficiently, demonstrates the unity and teamwork of the Eighth LegCo.”

Dr Lee stated the ingenious collective system developed by the CE allows LegCo to participate at an earlier phase in the Government’s formula of significant advancement visions and policy efforts, assisting the Government determine public belief better. It symbolises a brand-new turning point in the favorable interaction in between the executive and legal authorities.

Dr Lee likewise mentioned that LegCo will continue to take advantage of the collective system to work carefully and be well-aligned with the Government. Members will likewise enhance ties with the neighborhood and perform sees to numerous sectors to gather popular opinion, with a view to helping the Government in efficiently finishing a five-year strategy that totally fulfills Hong Kong’s advancement requires within this year, and carrying out numerous preparing plans in a reliable way. This will lay a strong structure for the great governance, the long-lasting success and stability of Hong Kong, in addition to the wellness of residents.