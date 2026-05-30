Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has actually weighed in on the continuous debate including Ranveer Singh, Excel Entertainment, and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) over Don 3The director required to X (previously Twitter) to share his views on the disagreement, revealing assistance for Ranveer Singh and questioning FWICE’s choice to release a non-cooperation instruction versus the star.

Don 3 debate: Ram Gopal Varma SLAMS “kangaroo court”FWICE over non-cooperation instruction versus Ranveer Singh; calls the choice “a huge PR Disaster”

The debate started after reports emerged that Ranveer Singh had actually left Don 3resulting in a disagreement with manufacturers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. According to reports, the production home declared that the star’s withdrawal led to losses of almost Rs 45 crores due to pre-production work, place searching, and other advancement expenditures.

Following the difference, FWICE apparently provided numerous notifications to Ranveer Singh, asking him to provide his side of the matter. After the star’s legal group questioned the federation’s jurisdiction over a personal industrial contract, FWICE revealed a non-cooperation instruction versus him.

Responding to the advancement, Ram Gopal Varma highly slammed the federation’s participation in the conflict. In a prolonged post on X, Varma composed, “BAN ‘FWICE’ and not @RanveerOfficial.”

The filmmaker argued that the concern was basically a legal argument in between 2 celebrations and must not be dealt with as an industry-wide matter. “At the heart of this entire matter is a manufacturer declaring enormous pre-production losses, however that is simply a personal legal conflict in between 2 celebrations like it occurs in countless cases all the time and all over India in all services,” he composed.

Varma even more questioned FWICE’s authority to intervene in such conflicts, mentioning, “FWICE is neither a court of legal justice nor a federal government authorised regulative body.”

He likewise declared that just the celebrations straight included understood the complete situations surrounding the argument and recommended that any legal concerns must be dealt with through suitable judicial channels. “Only the challenging celebrations will understand the complexities about what took place, therefore the matter needs to be in between them like any other civil matter, and in case one or both interest a court, the judge chooses the matter,” he included.

The filmmaker even more argued that the star’s expert standing would stay untouched regardless of the debate. “And here we get to the bottom line that everybody in their heart understands, consisting of the challenging business, and for that matter even FWICE, that if @RanveerOfficial merely nods a yes, there will be a one kilometre long line of manufacturers outside his home tomorrow early morning with cheques all set,” Varma composed.

He concluded his declaration by prompting all celebrations to prevent unneeded disturbance in what he referred to as a civil disagreement. “Let’s not poke our undesirable noses into a civil conflict in between 2 celebrations,” he specified.

BAN” FWICE” and not @RanveerOfficial The so called”BAN”or non co operation in the design of Gandhiji, will ultimately end up being a BIG FAT JOKE on FWICE This isn’t market or employee security, like they are declaring. It is simply a pure performative muscle flexing, by an … — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 29, 2026

The remarks come at a time when the Don 3 debate continues to create conversation throughout the movie market. Previously, CINTAA Vice-President Padmini Kolhapure openly voiced assistance for Ranveer Singh, while CINTAA president Poonam Dhillon recommended that the matter might have been solved in a different way had actually the association been approached previously.

Ranveer Singh’s agents have actually stayed quiet on the concern, specifying that expert disputes are best managed with maturity rather than through public speculation. Readers might remember that Bollywood Hungama just recently reported that Salman Khan has actually been trying to moderate in between the celebrations independently in an effort to discover a friendly resolution.

Currently, neither Excel Entertainment nor Ranveer Singh has actually formally talked about the future of Don 3

Check out: BREAKING: Ashoke Pandit CONFIRMS, “Farhan Akhtar has actually asked for Rs. 45 crores from Ranveer Singh after his walkout”; FWICE concerns non-cooperative instruction versus the star

More Pages: Don 3 Box Office Collection

Tags: Ashok Dubey, Ashoke Pandit, Birendra Nath Tiwari, Dhurandhar, Don 3, Farhan Akhtar, FWICE, IFTDA, News, Ram Gopal Varma, Ranveer Singh, RGV, Ritesh Sidhwani, Social Media, Twitter, X

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