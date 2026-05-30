navbharat-niwas-sees-strong-buyer-participation-at-rajasthan-projects-event-in-noida

India, May 27 —

Noida, May 25: Navbharat Niwas Private Limited organized a ceremony for allotment of customers for its planned townships projects of Rajasthan, receiving a participation of almost 150 customers and investors from Delhi-NCR region and nearby areas.

The ceremony was held at Fortune Hotel by ITC and included customers who had purchased projects from the company – Navbharat Shivani Vatika 11th and Navbharat Shivani Residency. Allotment formalities were carried out and customers got an opportunity to discuss matters with the founders and management of the company.

As per the company, the ceremony showed increasing interest of investors in infrastructure driven real estate destinations in Rajasthan, particularly in Jaipur region and industrial corridors nearby.

Both the projects of the company have been getting buyers as a result of their proximity to important infrastructure developments such as the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), RIICO industrial zones, proposed expressway and other urban development projects of the government.

Navbharat Shivani Vatika 11th is located near Renwal on Jaipur-Khatu Highway. The project is located very close to Kotputli-Kishangarh Greenfield Expressway and industrial zones like Kaladar, Manda and Renwal RIICO zones. It is an already constructed ready to move plotted township with road connectivity, power infrastructure, parks and gated entry provision.

On the other hand, Navbharat Shivani Residency in Phulera is being constructed as per the Master Plan 2031 of the government. As per the company, increasing number of buyers have shown interest in this project owing to its proximity to Mahindra World City, rail connectivity, industrial zones and highways.

The company chose to host the event under the leadership of its founders and management team, keeping the gathering customer-focused and reinforcing its belief that long-term relationships and trust remain central to its growth journey. Founded by Prince Dhariwal and Gaurav Gupta along with co-founders Rohit Nayan, Anirudh Dedha and Shivam Verma, Navbharat Niwas has been steadily expanding its presence across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the plotted development, township and resort segment.

Speaking at the event, Founder & Director Prince Dhariwal said, “At Navbharat Niwas, we believe trust is built through actions and long-term relationships. This allotment ceremony was an opportunity for us to personally engage with our customers and strengthen the confidence they place in us. Our focus has always been on transparency, commitment and creating secure investment opportunities for every buyer.” He further added, “We are witnessing increasing interest from investors looking at infrastructure-led growth corridors across Rajasthan. Through our projects, we aim to provide not just property ownership, but long-term value and peace of mind to our customers.”

With a growing customer base of more than 3,000 clients, the company continues to focus on infrastructure-linked developments, transparent dealings and timely project execution across emerging real estate destinations in North India.

About Navbharat Niwas Private Limited

Navbharat Niwas Private Limited is a rapidly growing real estate company focused on plotted townships, villas, and resort developments across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The company is known for its customer centric approach, transparency, and commitment driven execution. With over 3,000 active clients and multiple successful project deliveries, the company continues to expand its footprint across emerging real estate markets in India.