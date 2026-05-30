Weekly offers: Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro launch with optional tablet package

Xiaomi revealed the 17T series today– the 2 phones cost EUR100 more than their 15T predecessors, however they likewise generate some essential upgrades.

Beginning with the Xiaomi 17T, the phone now includes a 50MP 5x/115mm periscope electronic camera to match its Pro brother or sister. The electronic camera can 30cm macro shots along with 10x lossless zoom. That’s rather an upgrade from the old 2x/46mm lens. Anyhow, the tele video camera is signed up with by a 50MP 1/1.55″ primary, a 12MP ultra-wide and a 32MP selfie video camera.

The 17T is smaller sized than the 15T as the brand-new design has a 6.59″ display screen, a 12-bit 120Hz OLED panel. With the magic of Silicon-Carbon, the battery capability grew to 6,500 mAh (+1,000 mAh compared to the 15T). For charging, the phone supports 67W if you utilize a HyperCharge adapter and 50W if you utilize a USB PPS adapter. Reverse charging is a choice too and you can power other gadgets at approximately 22.5 W. Check out our evaluation for information on how the cams and the battery carry out in real-world screening.

The Xiaomi 17T Pro kept its screen at 6.83″in size, a 12-bit OLED panel with even faster 144Hz revitalize rate. The battery on this one is even larger– 7,000 mAh(+1,500 mAh)and supports both 100W wired(HyperCharge and PPS)and 50W cordless charging.

The 17T Pro has the exact same 50MP 5x/115mm periscope as the 17T together with a bigger 1/1.31 “sensing unit in the primary (1.2 µm vs. 1.0 µm pixels). Furthermore, it utilizes the flagship Dimensity 9500 chipset versus Dimensity 8500 on the vanilla 17T. For electronic camera samples and criteria, take a look at our evaluation– we likewise have a video evaluation out.

As pointed out above, the 17T series is EUR100 more than the 15T was in 2015. And because the 2 phones released just a couple of days earlier, there are no discount rates.

That is not to state that there are no offers– Xiaomi is providing both phones as a package with a tablet of your option, either the more affordable Redmi Pad 2 9.7″ or the premium Xiaomi Pad 8.

The Redmi tablet has a 9.7″ 120Hz IPS LCD and a Snapdragon sixes 4G Gen 2 chipset. There’s just 4GB of RAM, which is rather restricting, however the 64GB storage is expandable through microSD. The battery is a decently sized 7,600 mAh cell with 18W charging. Typically, this tablet costs EUR200, however with the package you can have it for EUR100.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 has a bigger 11.2″ 144Hz IPS LCD and an effective Snapdragon eights Gen 4 chipset. It has more RAM and storage out of package, however there is no microSD slot. The slate operates on a 9,200 mAh battery with 45W charging and 22.5 W reverse charging. Generally, this slate would cost you EUR450(though mi.com has a EUR30 discount rate at the minute), however with the package the cost is EUR300.

The Xiaomi 17 Max and 17 Pro Max are not offered in Europe– this leaves just the little Xiaomi 17 and the costly Xiaomi 17 Ultra as greater end designs than the 17T series. If you are looking for an option to them, examine out the Poco F8 Ultra.

It’s less expensive than the vanilla 17T yet it brings a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset that measures up to 17T Pro’s MediaTek chip. And it has the very same 1/1.31″Light Fusion 950 sensing unit as the Pro, plus a 50MP 5x/115mm periscope and even a 50MP ultra-wide (vs. 12MP on the 17T designs). The screen is even larger at 6.9″ (it’s a 12-bit 120Hz OLED), however the battery is a bit smaller sized at 6,500 mAh (100W wired, 50W cordless charging).

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