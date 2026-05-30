Honor Win Turbo unveiled with 10,000 mAh battery and durable chassis

Honor already released the first two phones of its Win series – the regular Win and the Win RT, both with active cooling fans and 10,000 mAh batteries. However, the Win Turbo that just launched today in China focuses more on utilizing that huge battery to the fullest. There’s no cooling fan, and the chipset is less power-hungry.

The Honor Win Turbo runs on the Dimensity 8500 chipset, which draws less power compared to the Snapdragon 8 Elite and 8 Elite Gen 5 inside the Win RT and the regular Win. So it’s not a performance-focused device, but an endurance-focused one.

The display is also different – slightly smaller at a 6.79-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The available memory configurations are three – 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB and 16GB/512GB. The camera hardware on the back is quite modest – just a 50MP main shooter paired with a 5MP ultrawide one, while the front houses a 16MP selfie cam.

As we already pointed out, the handset features a 10,000 mAh battery, but unlike the standard version, it doesn’t support wireless charging. Additionally, the wired charging is capped at 80W, not 100W like the other two Win phones. Honor says it takes about 90 minutes to charge from 0 to 100% using the 80W SuperCharge charger.

Another standout feature is the triple IP rating. The device bags IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings against water and dust. In theory, the device can withstand high-temperature, high-pressure water jets even. That’s quite impressive for a non-rugged device with a regular mainstream design.

The Honor Win Turbo comes in three colors – Black, White and Blue. The starting price for the 12GB/256GB configuration is CNY 2,699 (€340), while the 12GB/512GB and the 16GB/512GB iterations go for CNY 2,999 (€380) and CNY 3,599 (€560), respectively.

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