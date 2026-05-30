OnePlus US offers $100 off the OnePlus 15 and 15R with these codes, free TWS buds too

OnePlus US has $100 discounts on its two 15-series models and will even throw in some free items – TWS buds for the flagship or buds + case for the 15R.

The OnePlus 15 offer is specifically for the 12/256GB variant – you get $100 off with the code EXTRA100. For your free item, you can pick between the OnePlus Buds 4, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, which range in cost from $180 to $80 (we have reviews for all three to help you pick).

OnePlus 15 $100 off with code EXTRA100

choice of free TWS buds:

– OnePlus Buds 4

– OnePlus Buds Pro 3

– OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro

Read our review

The OnePlus 15R offer is for the 12/512GB variant – $100 off with code GRADUATION. You get a 15R Sandstone Magnetic Case for free (normally it’s $25) and you can pick between another case (Hole-Pattern Magnetic Case) or the Nord Buds 3 Pro as your second free item.

OnePlus 15R $100 off with code GRADUATION

free Sandstone Magnetic case

choice of:

– Hole-Pattern Magnetic Case

– OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro

Read our review

We have reviews for both the OnePlus 15 and 15R if you haven’t looked into these two models before. We also have video reviews, which you can watch below:

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