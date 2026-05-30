Vashu Bhagnani has actually remained in the news over the previous couple of weeks after starting legal procedures versus the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai over the supposed unauthorised usage of the tunes Chunari and Ishq Sona Hai from Biwi No. 1The manufacturer has actually declared that the renowned tracks have actually been utilized without his authorisation, presumably totaling up to copyright violation. Now, Bollywood Hungama has actually solely discovered that the veteran manufacturer might be gazing at another significant legal flashpoint this time including PVR Inox Ltd.

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Vashu Bhagnani deals with fresh heat; PVR Inox Pictures most likely to start legal procedures over supposed charges from Rs. 100 crore three-film offer

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, “PVR Inox Ltd, which likewise has a circulation arm PVR Inox Pictures, had actually participated in a three-film plan with Vashu Bhagnani’s production home, Puja Entertainment. As part of the understanding, PVR Inox Pictures had actually apparently paid around Rs. 100 crores as a refundable advance to Puja Entertainment and consented to launch Objective Raniganj Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote MiyanThe understanding was that if the movies stopped working to produce the anticipated outcomes, Puja Entertainment would reimburse the exceptional balance.”

The source continued, “However, all 3 movies stopped working to satisfy ticket office expectations, folding around Rs. 100 cr. at the India ticket office. Following this, PVR Inox Pictures is stated to have actually made duplicated follow-ups for healing of the declared exceptional quantity. Based on informal market sources, the quantity due is thought to be in the variety of around Rs. 50 crores, though this figure might not be separately validated. In spite of duplicated follow-ups, the healing efforts obviously did not yield any favorable or impactful outcome.”

As an outcome, PVR Inox Pictures is now thought to be seriously thinking about starting legal procedures to recuperate the supposed charges. A source informed Bollywood Hungama, “The matter has actually not yet reached court, however considered that the follow-ups have actually not caused any significant healing, PVR Inox Pictures is most likely to take the legal path if a settlement is not reached quickly.”

What makes the matter a lot more remarkable is the supposed settlement proposition that was checked out. The source exposed, “The Bhagnanis have actually stated to have actually used around 2 to 3 flats in Mumbai in lieu of the supposed fees. The proposition has actually obviously not fixed the concern. The worth of the flats, even if thought about, is thought to disappoint the overall claim, particularly when the interest due over the primary quantity is taken into consideration.”

The source even more included, “The problem is no longer just about the primary quantity. The interest element has actually likewise ended up being substantial. Even a residential or commercial property based settlement might not totally cover the supposed charges unless both sides get here at a modified understanding.”

This advancement comes at a time when Vashu Bhagnani and Puja Entertainment are currently under the spotlight. With one legal fight over tune rights currently making sounds and another possible healing disagreement now brewing, the coming weeks might show essential for the manufacturer and his banner.

While no court procedures are comprehended to have actually been started yet in this matter, the conflict has actually definitely produced a stir in trade circles.

Check Out: Team Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai BREAKS SILENCE on Vashu Bhagnani row: “This is a smear project”

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

Tags: Alleged, Bollywood News, David Dhawan, Exclusive, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Mrunal Thakur, News, Pooja Hegde, PVR Inox Pictures, Varun Dhawan, Vashu Bhagnani

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