Sonakshi Sinha leases Mumbai house to Kuwait Consulate at Rs 16 lakhs monthly: Report

Sonakshi Sinha has actually rented out her high-end house in Mumbai’s Bandra for a year to the Consulate General of the State of Kuwait at an overall lease of Rs. 1.92 crore, according to residential or commercial property registration files accessed by CRE Matrix.

Sonakshi Sinha leases Mumbai house to Kuwait Consulate at Rs 16 lakhs each month: Report

Based on the files, the apartment or condo has actually been rented by the Consulate General for the property lodging of the Consul General Emad Abdul Aziz Al-Kharaz, together with his member of the family and personnel.

The house lies on a greater flooring of a structure called 81 Aureate in Bandra West. The house determines 4,350 sq feet carpet location in addition to a 27 sq feet servants’ toilet location, the files reveal.

The deal was signed up on May 25, 2026, for which a stamp responsibility of Rs. 96,000 and registration costs of Rs. 1,000 were paid, the files reveal.

The month-to-month leasing for the 12-month duration is Rs. 16 lakh, with the lease beginning date being June 7, 2026, and the license expiration date being June 6, 2027, the files reveal.

The home was rented in addition to 3 parking areas. The structure has facilities consisting of a gym, library, meeting room, 2 pool (one for guys and one for ladies), strolling and running tracks, banquet hall, 3 garden areas, yoga studio, open sky physical fitness centre, kids’ backyard, and clubhouse, to name a few. The renter can utilize these facilities at no additional expense, according to the files.

The Consulate of Kuwait in Mumbai lies in the Churchgate location of South Mumbai near the prominent KC College.

Check Out: EXCLUSIVE: “Sonakshi Sinha would come completely prepared and still keep the environment unwinded,” states Upendra Chauhan on working with her in System

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