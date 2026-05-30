New advancements have actually emerged in the event including Dhurandhar production designer Saini S Johray after reports of an FIR being signed up versus him over accusations of unwanted sexual advances emerged previously this month.

Dhurandhar production designer Saini S Johray condemned by POSH committee: Report

According to a report released by Mid-Day, the female who implicated Johray had actually likewise submitted a problem with B62 Studios, the production home owned by filmmaker Aditya Dhar and manufacturer Lokesh Dhar. The problem was apparently sent in October 2025, after which the studio’s Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Committee started an internal questions into the matter.

A source estimated by the publication stated, “The POSH committee did a comprehensive examination, provided the level of sensitivity of the matter and the production home’s no-tolerance policy towards harassment.”

The report even more specified that the examination lasted almost 6 months and concluded around March-end or early April this year. According to the source, the committee presumably discovered Johray guilty on 2 counts.

“It was a six-month examination that ended around late March-April. He was condemned on 2 counts– sexual molestation and tampering of proof. The committee interacted the findings to the plaintiff,” the source informed the publication.

The claims versus Johray ended up being public after a female from New Delhi supposedly submitted a grievance at Chandigarh’s Sector-17 police headquarters on April 20. According to a report by India Today, the complainant implicated Johray of summoning her to a space at the Taj Hotel in Chandigarh, where she declared that he sexually bothered her, physically attacked her, and wrongfully restricted her.

The report even more declared that the female declared an envigorating compound had actually been blended into her beverage, which triggered her condition to weaken.

Following an initial query, Chandigarh Police signed up a case under Sections 74, 79, 123 and 126( 2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Johray was later on apprehended in connection with the case before being given bail by a district court.

The debate has actually likewise supposedly impacted Johray’s expert credits in continuous and approaching tasks. Reports mentioned that while his name at first appeared in the OTT variation of Dhurandharit was eliminated from the ‘Raw and Undekha’ variation launched on the streaming platform on May 22.

The Hollywood Reporter India reported that Yash Raj Films has actually likewise chosen to eliminate Johray’s credit from its upcoming web series Akka, starring Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte and Tanvi Azmi.

Check out: Dhurandhar production designer Saini S Johray scheduled after sexual harassment grievance: Report

Tags: Bollywood unwanted sexual advances case, Bollywood sexual misocnduct, Chandigarh Police, Dhurandhar, FIR, First Information Report, First Information Report (FIR), News, POSH, Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH), Saini S. Johray, Sexual Harassment, Sexual harassment case

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