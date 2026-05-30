Shaggy Is Betting Big on Himself with ‘Lottery’

With a stacked lineup of functions consisting of Sting, Robin Thicke, Akon, and Jeremih on his brand-new album, the dancehall leader opens about taking threats and asserting self-reliance in a market that is frequently fast to manage artists

Shaggy has actually made a profession out of betting on his impulses, even when the chances were stacked versus him. When he initially generated his career-defining hit “Boombastic,” it was relegated to the B-side of “In The Summertime” due to the fact that his group desired him to keep reproducing the noise of his breakout single “Oh Carolina.” And when he was stopped by Virgin Records in 1999 over issues that he would not have the ability to match the success of “Boombastic,” he clapped back with Hot Shot — the album that offered the world brain-burrowing earworms like “It Wasn’t Me” and “Angel” and assisted develop the reggae-dancehall blend design that ended up being associated with his noise.

Over 3 years into a profession that’s seen explosive highs and resistant resurgences, the Grammy-winning artist has actually returned with his next huge bet: Lottery gamea mainly self-produced offering launched through his own record label Ranch Entertainment in collaboration with VP Music Group. An album that’s remained in the works for about 7 years now, Lottery game sees the dancehall leader hold tight to his Jamaican roots while discovering methods to operate in gospel inflections, dancefloor-ready pop blends, and modern production flourishes.

“The music service is a lottery game, due to the fact that there’s no precise course to success,” he informs Wanderer IndiaSpeaking over a video call from a hotel suite in New York, he unloads just how much of his early profession included defending a say versus labels and executives who desired him to duplicate the formula for what had actually worked in the past. With Lottery gamenevertheless, he states he’s lastly running with total control over his noise, mostly due to his previous advancements with the record label, consisting of the enormously effective cooperation “Go Down Deh” with dancehall star Spice and fellow Jamaican hitmaker Sean Paul.

“What you’re solving now is the very best of me at this phase of my life,” he states. “In this age of social networks and narrative shaping, it’s simple for things to get lost, and I truly desire it [the reaction to my album] to be about the body of work that I’ve crafted, and how relatable they [the tracks] are to individuals’s lives.”

Throughout thirteen tracks, Lotto is a video game of live roulette that spins through dancehall, reggae, R&B, and pop, as Shaggy link with partners throughout generations while remaining rooted in his hybrid noise. The album balances reflective minutes like the faith-driven opener “God Is Amazing” with club-ready cuts like “Boom Body” including Akon and Aidonia, the patois-laced title track including R&B star Jeremih, and “Dancehall Nice,” which unites Beres Hammond’s smooth veteran existence with Dexta Daps’ darker, modern circulation. Shaggy likewise draws in long time buddies like Sting– who formerly worked together with him on the Grammy-winning album 44/876 and produced his 2022 record Com Fly Wid Mi — on both a reggae performance of Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Til A Mawnin,” a homage to 1980s dancehall manufacturer Henry “Junjo” Lawes, along with Robin Thicke on another Withers-inspired track, “Looking Lovely.”

“I do not understand if you might even call Sting and me partners any longer; that’s simply my sibling,” Shaggy states, opening about his bond with the famous bassist and previous Police frontman. “We truly like each other. I’m a part of his life, he belongs of mine, he’s a part of my kids’ lives, and I’m a part of his. That energy naturally goes beyond into innovative energy too.”

Part of that innovative chemistry, he discusses, originates from how in a different way the 2 method making music. “He constantly states that I teach him to be more spontaneous,” Shaggy confesses. “He’s more of a sit-with-it-for-days kind of guy, while I’m really in the minute. He’s likewise made me a much better manufacturer. He teaches me about instrumentation, plan, and what lands where.”

Instead of chasing after prominent functions for the sake of it, Shaggy states the majority of the cooperations on the album came through relationships and years of being on the roadway together. “The tune determines the cooperation,” he explains, discussing how each function happened because of the aspects those specific tunes required to be injected with. Robin Thicke, for example, entered your mind since he required a falsetto-heavy tune on “Looking Lovely,” while Jeremih– whom Shaggy formerly visited Australia with– right away gotten in touch with the title track after hearing it. Akon, another long time partner, “appeared at your house and knocked it out,” while artists like Beres Hammond, Dexta Daps, and Rayvon all gotten on the album through authentic individual connections. “I didn’t seem like I needed to go out and get partners,” he states. “I simply got in touch with my pals to assist me out here.”

Image: Courtesy of PARSONS/ VP Records

At the exact same time, he includes, he’s likewise doing his bit to play it forward by inducing fresh names on the block like 450 on “Di Gal Dem,” and Noah Powa and Olaf Blackwood on “Sip by Sip.”” I did ‘It Wasn’t Me ‘with an unidentified artist by the name of Rikrok, and I did’Angel’with Rayvon, who was likewise an unidentified artist at the time. The hardest thing to do now at this age is to discover motivation, therefore you got ta pull motivation from anywhere you get it, and I pull the motivation from a great deal of youths.”

With Lottery game, Shaggy efforts to offer a brand-new spin to dancehall and reggae classics that have actually specified the category while likewise digging into parts of his own tradition. Among the album’s most intriguing minutes begins “BUN (She Loves Me),” which plays like an uno reverse on “It Wasn’t Me”. Opening with a recording of Major Mackerel in a 2020 Joe Grind interview with lines like “You do shit, you a go get it … What goes ’round come ’round,” before bouncing into basslines and brass, the track cheekily puts Shaggy on the other side of the exact same circumstance he as soon as notoriously attempted to talk his escape of.

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“In Jamaica, when you get cheated on, they state you get bun,”Shaggy describes, referencing the expression that motivated the track. While”bun” actually describes a pastry generally consumed around Easter, he states the slang likewise brings the sting of betrayal. What drew him to Major Mackerel’s interview, nevertheless, was the balance in between discomfort and humor. “As much as it’s really comical how he’s stating it, there’s a great deal of hurt there,” Shaggy states. “That interview motivated me to put a little funny within it too, and not be terrified to tease yourself.”

Having actually played with various designs, sounds, and stories over years, Shaggy sees his present stage more as an extension of the story he’s been informing because the 1990s. For him, durability originates from withstanding the temptation to succumb to the buzz cycle and rather discovering methods to keep pressing the music someplace unforeseen. “It’s simple for individuals to ride a wave,” he states. “It’s more difficult for individuals to develop a wave.”

Instead of depending on outside image shifts, Shaggy thinks his development has actually constantly come through the music itself, which he likes to call “disruptive.” “The audience do not understand what they desire,” he states. “It’s the artist who needs to provide something that makes them go, ‘Oh my God, this is wonderful.’ I do not reside in a social networks world, however I still think in the power of an excellent tune.”