In Between His Debut Album and Dembow, Sambata Is Making Big Moves

The Marathi hip-hop star just recently partnered with manufacturer and artist Phenom for the celebration rap tune ‘Pankha Fast’

When I ask Marathi rap star Sambata about the origins of his launching album Maaz while speaking over a video call, he fasts to react,”One minute, let me reveal you something.”

Resting on a balcony, he turns the electronic camera to reveal me a long stretch of homes, numerous with blue and grey roof sheets, which, from his viewpoint, he can see everywhere. “The album originated from here, bhaiThis is my community– Pune’s second-most well-known shanty town,” he informs me.

If you ever questioned where Sambata gets his compelling, shouty bars from, there’s plenty more of it provided throughout 10 tunes, including his formerly launched songs “Proud” with manufacturer Karan Kanchan and “Bhuk” with beatsmith Basspaper (whom the rap artist calls a young”khatarnakartist from his location). The very first tune on the album, nevertheless, was the title track, which is divided into 2 parts: “Maaz Intro” and “Maaz,” both produced by Zero Chill. He plainly had a lot of bars and a strong hook that Sambata technically made a seven-minute tune with a couple of beat turns. “I ‘d send out invites to all the manufacturers to simply come over and chill with me, to hang out. Whoever I clicked with on a tune, I ‘d make that tune with them,” Sambata states about his procedure.

While tunes like “Proud,” “Don Boltoy,” “Can Kara Gardi,” and “Bhuk” are all straight-up ragers with hardcore rap, Sambata strolls a various course with the last 3 tunes on Maaz“Fuck Dilla” (which is not about the late underground hip-hop artist, however the Marathi word) is reflective about his battle and hustle and discusses an appropriately slower, reflective set of beats thanks to Sambata’s long time partner Khakiee. “Khakiee was abroad in the U.K.; he ‘d gone to college when I was making this. I informed him I required him on my album, due to the fact that whatever began with him,” Sambata states.

“Midnight” (produced by Basspaper) has to do with as laidback as Sambata can get: acoustic guitars noodling as he speaks about the power of motherhood, karma and the pursuit of joy. No Chill offers him a dreamy beat for “Pain,” which brings the album to a melancholic end. Sambata states “Midnight” and “Pain” were amongst the last to be contributed to Maazwhich initially began with about 25 tunes to select from for the “Vazan” and “Sod Lacharicha Paksha” hitmaker.”Pahaadon ko bhi dukh kabhi rehta hai, bhai (Even mountains feel discomfort in some cases),” he states with a smile.

It’s clear that these tunes weren’t always experiments to do something various. Even his most current single following Maazis an overall push in a various instructions. “Pankha Fast” with Goa-based artist and manufacturer Phenom is a celebration rap anthem, merging Marathi rap (and Hindi bars by Phenom) with the transmittable pull of dembow rhythms. “Whatever comes, I make it– tunes circulation gradually according to the state of mind,” Sambata states.

He’s typically ruthless and unsparing, imitating the similarity Nipsey Hussle, 21 Savage, and Young Thug throughout MaazThe most lively bars come on the title track when he states marital relationships have actually been put on hold since of him. “It’s real! I’m not lying. In this hood, there are lots of women who wish to wed me, however what can I do?”he states with a laugh.

Sambata’s impression of American hip-hop resembled basically any young rap artist– he wished to dress like them and speak like them. The Marathi rap artist describes that considering that his English isn’t excellent, when he was presented to the similarity YG, Tupac and Nipsey Hussle by his “elders from the hood,” it seemed like an indication to rap in his own language. “Then I gradually began investigating them– and at that time if your English wasn’t great, there was Google Translate. I ‘d equate their lyrics and gradually I began enjoying their interviews, attempting to comprehend what they were stating,” he states.

When it concerns Nipsey, Sambata states he appreciated the late L.A. rap artist’s management. “In the hood, there are a great deal of goons around, you can’t state who’s more harmful, however they’re all similarly powerful. Amongst those individuals, to end up being a leader, that’s a various thing, isn’t it?” the artist states about how he handled that function. There’s an organizational level of management he has in his neighborhood, with the hope that he can assist others. “Like Nipsey, I likewise wish to do something for my hood,” Sambata states.

< img fetchpriority ="high" decoding ="async" width ="960" height ="960" alt ="Sambata Phenom" src ="https://cdn-ilegigk.nitrocdn.com/sccIUIbmWTauRiOqCExZqNNyEmbLBkSx/assets/images/optimized/rev-5f9caa1/rollingstoneindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Sambata-and-Phenom-Pankha-Fast-PF-8-960x960.jpg" srcset ="https://cdn-ilegigk.nitrocdn.com/sccIUIbmWTauRiOqCExZqNNyEmbLBkSx/assets/images/optimized/rev-5f9caa1/rollingstoneindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Sambata-and-Phenom-Pankha-Fast-PF-8-960x960.jpg 960w, https://cdn-ilegigk.nitrocdn.com/sccIUIbmWTauRiOqCExZqNNyEmbLBkSx/assets/images/optimized/rev-5f9caa1/rollingstoneindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Sambata-and-Phenom-Pankha-Fast-PF-8-480x480.jpg 480w, https://cdn-ilegigk.nitrocdn.com/sccIUIbmWTauRiOqCExZqNNyEmbLBkSx/assets/images/optimized/rev-5f9caa1/rollingstoneindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Sambata-and-Phenom-Pankha-Fast-PF-8-150x150.jpg 150w, https://cdn-ilegigk.nitrocdn.com/sccIUIbmWTauRiOqCExZqNNyEmbLBkSx/assets/images/optimized/rev-5f9caa1/rollingstoneindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Sambata-and-Phenom-Pankha-Fast-PF-8-768x768.jpg 768w, https://cdn-ilegigk.nitrocdn.com/sccIUIbmWTauRiOqCExZqNNyEmbLBkSx/assets/images/optimized/rev-5f9caa1/rollingstoneindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Sambata-and-Phenom-Pankha-Fast-PF-8-40x40.jpg 40w, https://cdn-ilegigk.nitrocdn.com/sccIUIbmWTauRiOqCExZqNNyEmbLBkSx/assets/images/optimized/rev-5f9caa1/rollingstoneindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Sambata-and-Phenom-Pankha-Fast-PF-8-96x96.jpg 96w, https://cdn-ilegigk.nitrocdn.com/sccIUIbmWTauRiOqCExZqNNyEmbLBkSx/assets/images/optimized/rev-5f9caa1/rollingstoneindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Sambata-and-Phenom-Pankha-Fast-PF-8.jpg 1254w" data-old-src ="data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB2aWV3Qm94PSIwIDAgMSAxIiB3aWR0aD0iMSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxIiB4bWxucz0iaHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmciPjwvc3ZnPg=="> Sambata and Phenom collaborated for the celebration rap tune”Pankha Fast.”Picture: Courtesy of Phenom

Just sometimes do we see Sambata on phase– his current gigs consist of Simba Uproar in Mumbai and Rolling Loud India 2025 in Navi Mumbai– there are no strategies for an album launch trip. Still, he warmly states the”genuine pleasure comes when I carry out for my own crowd,” describing programs in Pune. “When we carry out on our side, that day the entire city gets jammed. There’s an authorities bandobast… it’s a various sight,” Sambata states.

After Maaz and “Pankha Fast” with Phenom, there are more songs showing up and potentially a couple more EPs. Thinking about the album was trimmed from 25 tunes, Sambata states a 2nd full-length remains in the works, although it might not come out “anytime quickly.” Where Maaz was all Sambata and no functions, the 2nd album is more “speculative” and has a great deal of functions together with solo tracks, the rap artist states. “There have to do with 10 to 12 difficult rap artists included, individuals I’m a fan of. I’ve generated guys I like, and a few of them are kids who aren’t even on Instagram. I like them– they’re my individuals,” he includes.