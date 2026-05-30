Fuel ‘black marketing’: Petrol and diesel ‘offered unlawfully’ at greater rates in Malkangiri

According to problems, fuel and diesel are apparently being cost night in barrels and cans at rates greater than the main rate, with an extra Rs 5 per litre being charged.



Fuel and diesel offered unlawfully at greater costs in Malkangiri Photograph: (OTV)

Accusations of black marketing of gas and diesel have actually appeared in the Chitrakonda location of Odisha’s Malkangiri district, with residents declaring that fuel is being offered unlawfully at inflated rates, while normal customers have a hard time to get it from the gas pump.

According to problems, fuel and diesel are supposedly being cost night in barrels and cans at rates greater than the main cost, with an extra Rs 5 per litre being charged. This has actually stimulated prevalent bitterness amongst citizens.

Reacting to the claims, Chitrakonda Civil Supplies Marketing Inspector Harish Mallick stated that directions have actually currently been provided restricting the sale of fuel in barrels. He included that the fuel pump supervisor would be directed to make sure such practices are stopped.

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No reaction might be acquired from the owner of the gas pump concerning the accusations.

“We are not getting petrol and diesel. However, black marketing of the fuel is being done. Petrol and diesel are being sold during the night in barrels and cans at rates higher than the official price. An additional Rs 5 per litre is being charged for fuel sold in this manner. We request the administration to look into the matter,” stated a citizen of Chitrakonda.

“Instructions had already been issued prohibiting the sale of fuel in barrels during the night. He stated that the petrol pump managers have been directed to ensure that such practices are not carried out,” stated Chitrakonda Civil Supplies Marketing Inspector Harish Mallick.