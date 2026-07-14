Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan construct buzz as Haiwaan teaser drops tomorrow at 8 pm

en Bollywood Hungama News Network https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/ Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan develop buzz as Haiwaan teaser drops tomorrow at 8 pm July 14, 2026-9:46 PM IST

Akshay Kumar has actually triggered enjoyment amongst fans with a puzzling teaser for his upcoming movie Haiwaansetting the phase for a significant expose. The star shared an appealing message on social networks that check out, “Bahut Hasaa Liya. Ab Kal Se Haiwaniyat Shuru.”, hinting that a brand-new and extreme chapter will start. The post has actually even more increased interest around the much-anticipated task, which stars Akshay Kumar along with Saif Ali Khan.

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

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