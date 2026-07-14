20.4 C
London
Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Subscribe
Home Books Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan construct buzz as Haiwaan teaser drops...

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan construct buzz as Haiwaan teaser drops tomorrow at 8 pm

By
Editor
-
0
82
en

Bollywood Hungama News Network https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan develop buzz as Haiwaan teaser drops tomorrow at 8 pm

July 14, 2026-9:46 PM IST

Akshay Kumar has actually triggered enjoyment amongst fans with a puzzling teaser for his upcoming movie Haiwaansetting the phase for a significant expose. The star shared an appealing message on social networks that check out, “Bahut Hasaa Liya. Ab Kal Se Haiwaniyat Shuru.”, hinting that a brand-new and extreme chapter will start. The post has actually even more increased interest around the much-anticipated task, which stars Akshay Kumar along with Saif Ali Khan.

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

Tags: 8 Pm, Akshay Kumar, Bollywood, Bollywood News, Build Buzz, Drops Tomorrow, Haiwaan, Instagram, Instagram India, News, Saif Ali Khan, Social Media, Teaser

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for newest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with newest hindi films just on Bollywood Hungama.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Popular

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here