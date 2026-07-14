A couple of days stay before the release of The Odyssey and enjoyment is incredible. The buzz increased after Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon went to Mumbai, and now all eyes are on the movie’s opening. Offered the buzz, the advance reservation was tossed open method back on June 8, that is, more than a month before the movie’s release.

EXCLUSIVE: The Odyssey set for a WIDE 2,500+ screen release in India; offers 91,000 IMAX tickets; go for a Rs. 20 cr opening

According to information accessed by Bollywood Hungama The Odyssey has actually offered around 1.25 lakh tickets for the opening day– 50,000 tickets in PVR Inox and 12,000 in Cinepolis. The movie has actually offered almost 2.50 lakh tickets for the weekend. PVR Inox stated in a social networks post that 1.2 lakh tickets of The Odyssey have actually been offered since Monday night.

91,000 tickets have actually been offered throughout India’s 34 IMAX screens, creating Rs. 9.5 crore in gross ticket sales. Christopher Nolan’s movies are commonly considered as must-watch theatrical experiences in IMAX, and the anticipation is even higher for The Odysseywhich is the very first function movie to be shot totally utilizing IMAX video cameras. This has actually sustained extraordinary need for the premium format and led to robust ticket sales.

Christopher Nolan’s previous movie, Oppenheimer (2023 ), offered 2 lakh tickets beforehand, a benchmark The Odyssey will aim to exceed. Oppenheimer opened at Rs. 14.45 crore, and The Odyssey Is anticipated to much better that number. An opening of Rs. 17-18 crores is anticipated, however if advance reservations get over the next days considerably, a Rs. 20 crores opening can’t be dismissed.

Screen count

Thinking about the pre-release buzz, The Odyssey will get a release in 2,500+ screens. On the other hand, Oppenheimer launched in 1923 screens.

In general, it’s going to be a fantastic July for the market and exhibitors. Dhamaal 4 has actually carried out method beyond expectations. The Odyssey are anticipated to be a big ticket office success, taking a look at the advance sales. July will end on a rocking note with Spider-Man: Brand New Daywhose advance is likewise electrifying.

Check out: The Odyssey Mumbai interview: Christopher Nolan makes a Spider-Man: Far From Home joke; leaves Tom Holland and the audience in divides

More Pages: The Odyssey (English) Box Office Collection

Tags: Christopher Nolan, Cinepolis, Hollywood, IMAX, INOX, International, Matt Damon, News, Oppenheimer, PVR, PVR Inox, The Odyssey, Tom Holland

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