Previously this year, Bollywood Hungama was amongst the very first to notify readers that Ravi Kishan plays an important function in the Kartik Aaryan-starrer Naagzilladirected by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba of Fukrey popularity and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain’s Mahaveer Jain Films. Now, its manufacturer Mahaveer Jain has actually validated that the veteran star is undoubtedly part of this much-awaited movie.

EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Kishan to be the SURPRISE plan in Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla; Mahaveer Jain exposes,” He upped the MADNESS by lots of notches”

Mahaveer Jain informed Bollywood Hungama“It was a reward to deal with Ravi Kishan. He’s a great star and a comprehensive specialist. He plays an extremely distinct character in the movie. His character is rather crazy and he upped the insanity level by numerous notches with his efficiency.”

Mahaveer Jain even more stated, “He and Kartik Aaryan have actually both collaborated for the very first time and we had a blast on set.”

Ravi Kishan is presently on a roll. His efficiency in Laapataa Ladies (2024) took him to another level. His web series, Maamla Legal Hai, was rather valued and its 2nd season, which launched previously this year, was likewise well-liked. In 2026, he was likewise seen in amusing functions in Maa Behen and Dhamaal 4and is a welcome addition to Mirzapur: The Film Naagzilla is anticipated to be yet another efficiency to look out for from this powerhouse entertainer.

Mahaveer Jain likewise spoke extremely of Naagzilla‘s lead star, Kartik Aaryan, “We had a fun time dealing with Kartik. His comic timing and efficiency in some vital scenes are unrivaled. He has actually done a terrific task in the movie. Naagzilla is distinctive movie where he’s revealed his strength as soon as again.”

The shoot of Naagzilla is total and post-production is going on in complete swing. It launches in movie theaters on February 12.

Check out: SCOOP: Sharvari in talks to lead Luv Ranjan’s next with Kartik Aaryan

More Pages: Naagzilla Box Office Collection

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