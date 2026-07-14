Supreme Court dismisses petition difficult Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat remodelling approvals

The Supreme Court has actually dismissed a petition submitted by a Mumbai citizen challenging the approvals approved for the remodelling of Mannat, the seaside Bandra cottage coming from star Shah Rukh Khan and his partner Gauri Khan, according to a report by NDTV India. The court observed that property owners are complimentary to remodel their homes as long as they follow the law.

Supreme Court dismisses petition difficult Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat restoration approvals

The petitioner had actually competed that the statutory approvals needed for the job, in addition to ecological standards, had actually not been followed.

Petitioner argued clearance from environment ministry was required

Senior counsel Shoaib Alam, representing the petitioner, argued that clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change was needed for the task which the declared infractions were still continuous. He stated such approval ends up being obligatory for tasks that cost more than Rs 5 crores.

Throughout the hearing, the bench raised concerns about the petitioner’s intent behind the plea. Chief Justice Surya Kant kept in mind that the cottage is a personal house, and its residents are entitled to make modifications or refurbish it while remaining within the bounds of the law.

The petitioner’s counsel asked that the matter be returned to the National Green Tribunal, a demand the Supreme Court decreased. The bench likewise explained that an individual’s popularity or celeb status had no bearing on how the case was being thought about.

NGT had actually currently cleared the restoration when

The termination follows the National Green Tribunal had earlier declined an appeal versus the ecological and seaside approvals approved for the cottage’s restoration and growth. The NGT had actually ruled that the task adhered to ecological guidelines, permitting the growth work to move on.

Social activist Santosh Daundkar had actually submitted that appeal before the NGT in March 2025, challenging the Coastal Regulation Zone clearance provided by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority on January 3. The appeal had actually declared the approval procedure for Mannat’s growth stopped working to follow ecological standards, a charge celebrations connected to the task rejected, preserving that all essential authorizations had actually been acquired according to the guidelines.

The debate comes from Gauri Khan’s proposition to include 2 extra floorings to a 6 floor annex structure at Mannat. With the Supreme Court now decreasing to amuse the difficulty, the growth job appears set to continue unrestricted.

Check Out: Shah Rukh Khan purchases household home in Delhi for Rs. 37 crores, takes complete ownership of Panchsheel Park residential or commercial property

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