Star Shagun Sharma is set to include another turning point to her tv profession. After including in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and drawing attention for her involvement in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, the starlet has actually now been validated as the female lead of Colors’ approaching untitled fiction program.

Shagun Sharma to play lead function in Colors’ brand-new fiction program after Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Sources

According to sources near to the advancement, the job is presently in the pre-production phase and is anticipated to go on floorings in Mumbai quickly. While the channel and makers are yet to formally reveal the title, story, or the remainder of the cast, Shagun has actually supposedly been secured to heading the day-to-day soap.

The statement comes at a time when the starlet has actually been taking pleasure in significant presence throughout tv and social networks. Most just recently, Shagun made headings after photos from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 appeared online, revealing the injuries she sustained while carrying out high-risk stunts throughout the shoot. The photos rapidly went viral, with fans praising her devotion and determination to handle physically requiring obstacles in spite of the obstacles.

Contributing to the buzz, the makers just recently launched a brand-new marketing video of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, offering audiences another glance of Shagun’s daring journey on the truth series. Her existence in the promotion has actually even more increased anticipation amongst audiences excited to view the brand-new season and see how she fares versus the program’s difficult jobs.

The starlet likewise triggered speculation about her next expert relocation after she was just recently found by paparazzi in Mumbai. While a number of reports hinted that she remained in talks for a brand-new tv task, the most recent advancement appears to have actually verified those rumours, with sources mentioning that she will be seen leading Colors’ next fiction offering.

Throughout the years, Shagun Sharma has actually developed a stable existence on tv through a mix of fiction and truth programs. Her newest finalizing is anticipated to additional reinforce her association with the little screen, as she transitions from the high-octane world of experience truth tv to a full-fledged day-to-day drama.

A main statement concerning the program’s title, story, best date, and the staying cast is waited for. With production anticipated to start quickly, more information about the task are most likely to be exposed in the coming weeks.

Check out: 5 television serials to eagerly anticipate if you are not a fan of normal saas-bahu drama

Tags: COLORS, JioHotstar, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, KKK 15, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, News, OTT, OTT Platform, Reality Show, Serial, Shagun Sharma, Star Plus

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