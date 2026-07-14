Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon and Tom Holland on Adapting ‘The Odyssey’: ‘You Just Have to Put Forward Your Interpretation’

Ahead of its around the world theatrical release on Jul. 17, 2026, Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon and Tom Holland take us inside the folklore, significance and making of The Odyssey throughout their Mumbai best.

While approaching his performance of Homer’s centuries-old legendary The Odyssey, director Christopher Nolan most likely understood he was taking on a journey as complicated as the one smack dab at the story’s.

To trace Odysseus’magical, tough trip home is to follow a hero numeration not just with the unidentified scaries that hide around every corner, however likewise with the sacrifices guys who wage war in the name of splendor should make. Perhaps that’s why this almost 2,700-year-old impressive poem continues to resonate, specifically in times like ours: below its folklore and beasts, The Odyssey stays an ageless cautionary tale on the hazards of power.

The discourse around the much-hyped movie– which is set to launch on Jul. 17, 2026 and includes a star-studded cast consisting of Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Zendaya– has actually been mostly identified by Greek folklore enthusiasts summarizing its tradition like SparkNotes on steroids, and those with polarizingly strong concepts of what the movie must (or, more notably, should not) be. The online chatter appears to be casting doubt on simply how far an auteur can take their analysis before they should be drawn back within the borders of its purest kind.

Speaking at an interview ahead of the movie’s Mumbai best, Nolan assessed whether adjusting source product of this scale felt artistically releasing or rooted in a sense of obligation. “I definitely wasn’t fretted that Homer, whoever or whatever they were, was going to follow me, [though there are] a lot of agents who feel they understand precisely what was planned,” he stated. “Anytime you handle a piece of literature that’s understood and cherished by numerous individuals, and this is a story that’s captivated generation after generation for 3000 years, a great deal of various individuals have a great deal of various concepts of what it’s going to resemble.”

Rather, Nolan stated, he leaned on the exact same approach that directed his deal with The Dark Knight trilogy, another adjustment constructed around a cultural example with increasingly protective fans.”When Emma [Thomas, the film’s producer] and I were doing the Dark Knight movies, we recognized you simply need to make the very best movie you can and advance your analysis. Ideally, individuals who enjoy The Odyssey will take pleasure in the regard we’re revealing the initial source by making as great a movie as we understand how.”

Instead of painting Odysseus as an untouchable hero, Nolan’s adjustment appears more thinking about the ethical uncertainty that has actually concerned specify modern-day readings of The Odyssey (such as Emily Wilson’s well-known 2017 translation), foregrounding a lead character formed as much by the repercussions of his options as by his shrewd.

Matt Damon, who enters Odysseus’ shoes, echoed that belief. “Odysseus, and definitely in this movie, teaches us that you will cope with the repercussions of your options,” he stated. “So select thoroughly.” He likewise mentioned that reviewing the story later on in life altered how he comprehended its lead character. “I believe it depends often, actually, where you remain in your own life when you experience this story,” Damon stated. “That’s why it’s withstood. As a boy, I most likely saw it more as a coming-of-age story. Experiencing it once again in my 50s, it struck me extremely in a different way. I actually associated to this character with a great deal of life behind him. He’s flawed, he does not make the ideal option, he quite needs to deal with what he’s done.”

Equating these styles into a movie of Nolan’s hallmark scale, on the other hand, showed to be a legendary in its own. Damon, who has actually produced numerous movies through his business Pearl Street Films, confessed was a logistical operation he was eased not to manage.

“I stated to Emma early on, ‘I can’t think you chose to produce this motion picture. What is incorrect with you?'” Damon remembered. “She stated, ‘This resembles 6 or 7 films, however we’ve really made each of these films currently.’ We had actually been on the water with Dunkirkwe ‘d been up mountains with BatmanWe’ve made all of these films, so we’re prepared to make this one.”

Considered that this is likewise the very first business function movie shot totally on IMAX movie video cameras, Holland (who plays Odysseus’ child Telemachus) likewise indicated the “good deal of partnership” it took, comparing the movie’s video camera team to an “F1 pit team.”

“I believe I was truly fortunate that I did a play the year before I did this film since dealing with IMAX and comprehending how valuable that movie was, sort of feels a bit like doing a phase play, where you understand that those minutes are short lived, and if you miss it, you’ll need to wait till tomorrow to attempt and get it right,” Holland stated, breaking down how he prepped for his function. “Taking a few of that onstage discipline to the set was truly useful when we were looking for those feelings and bring that to life.

The Mumbai best likewise marked a turning point for Nolan, who’s long felt a connection with India. “We really meant to come with Tenet since we recorded here in Mumbai, however due to the fact that of the pandemic, we weren’t able to,” Nolan stated. “So, lastly having the ability to premiere a movie here is an excitement.” While he has actually had 2 previous experiences operating in India, Nolan included that it’s a nation that’s constantly worked as a source of motivation. “I’ve never ever been throughout the world with a gratitude of what films can be and what they must be for audiences.”