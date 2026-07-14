From Duets to Devotion: 10 Essential S. Janaki Film Songs

The respected vocalist, who died in Mysuru on July 11, leaves a tradition of movie tunes throughout 6 years

Respected South Indian singer S. Janaki’s handing down Saturday, July 11, stimulated an uncommon response where the artist was declared as a champ for all 4 significant Dravidian languages– Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

Janaki– referred to as the “Nightingale of South India”– started taping tunes right from the 1950s till the 2010s and was feted with a number of National and State Film Awards in each area. While initially from a Telugu household, Janaki transferred to Chennai in the 1950s and began her profession as a vocalist in the Tamil movie market in 1957.

In the years because, Janaki has actually been understood for raising superb duets with the similarity S.P. Balasubrahmanyam and K.J. Yesudas, along with preferred by authors varying from Ilaiyaraaja to A.R. Rahman. Reported to have actually taped over 48,000 tunes throughout movies, devotional albums, T.V. and radio, here are simply a couple of S. Janaki tunes that the well known vocalist’s fans will no doubt have on repeat.

“Senthoora Poove”

Drawn from the 1977 film 16 Vayathinilewhich won S. Janaki her National Film Award for Best Female Playback vocalist, this Ilaiyaraaja structure was a love tune represented on screen by Sridevi. Teeming with a cheerful yearning for love, Janaki’s warm and unique tone provided the tune a long lasting psychological pull.

“Nenjinile”

In 1998, Mani Ratnam and A.R. Rahman collaborated to provide a powerhouse soundtrack for the ages with Dil Se. The Tamil variation, Uyiresaw Rahman get Janaki to sing”Nenjinile. “While Lata Mangeshkar sang the Hindi “Jiya Jale,”Janaki had the similarly remarkable Tamil variation. Her vocals developed a various type of magic for a currently excellent tune.

“Thendral Vandhu Theendumbothu “

Drawn from the 1995 Tamil romantic drama AvatharamIlaiyaraaja’s low-pitched, stoic and plaintive vocals are juxtaposed by Janaki’s brilliant consistencies. While the dreamy tune sticks out as simply another example of Ilaiyaraaja’s cross-genre experiments, it was evidence of how Janaki might ace even the quickest singing parts with amazing sensation.

“Sundari”

Another Mani Ratnam struck– this time depicted by Rajinikanth and Shobana– the 1991 movie Thalapathi showcased love in the middle of troubled times with” Sundari. “A duet with S.P. Balasubrahmanyam– among numerous hundreds Janaki and he did together–“Sundari”pictures uneasy, distressed love in the kind of a discussion. Janaki sings as a warrior’s cherished, echoing an evergreen belief of intimacy.

“Malare”

Drawn from the 1995 film Karnaawith music made up by Vidyasagar, the stretching tune is anchored in yet another superb duet in between S.P.B. and Janaki. Like a naturally streaming musical discussion, Janaki sings with a depth in metaphors like couple of other artists on”Malare. “

“Naguva Nayana”

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A respected voice in the Kannada movie market, Janaki included a downplayed type of brightness to”Naguva Nayana,”a duet with Balasubrahmanyam for the playfully made up tune by Ilaiyaraaja. Drawn from the 1983 Kannada film Pallavi Anu PallaviJanaki and S.P.B. shun little talk to dive into the depths of shared love.

“Thumbi Vaa”

Janaki possibly didn’t understand it at the time, however her Malayalam tune”Thumbi Vaa”from the 1982 movie Olangal would go on to specify classic music. Made up by Ilaiyaraaja, the tune showed Janaki’s singing adaptability– from the high notes to the faster-paced parts and lower signs up,”Thumbi Vaa”required a lot, and Janaki provided wonderfully.

“Kiliye Kiliye”

Delighting in a current renewal after a remastered variation appeared in the Malayalam superhero movie <em>Lokah: Chapter 1: Chandra</em>the original was made up by Ilaiyaraaja for the 1983 movie <em>Aa Rathri</em>The groovy tune sees Janaki at her most carefree, singing about liberty and nature.</p> <h3><strong>“En Poove”</strong></h3> <figure> <p>

Sung from the viewpoint of a doting mom to the apple of her eye– her boy– Ilaiyaraaja’s uplifting tune got an earnest depth thanks to Janaki. Drawn from the Malayalam movie Pappayude Swantham AppoosJanaki provides a tearjerker that is an effective piece in the movie’s story.

“Om Namah Sivaaya”

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The famous Telugu dance movie Sagara Sangamam put dedication to one’s craft at its heart. Drawing from the Carnatic custom, Ilaiyaraaja’s structure offered S. Janaki the canvas for among her finest singing efficiencies. Elegant and devotional, Janaki’s vocals shone intense, providing the tune a classic quality that has actually mesmerized generations.