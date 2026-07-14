Sacha Baron Cohen Returns as Ali G, Tries to Sell Weed at Wimbledon

The star restored his traditional character at the tennis competition following reports that he ‘d covertly covered recording a brand-new Ali G motion picture

Ali G”iz “back. Over the weekend, Sacha Baron Cohen turned up at the Wimbledon finals dressed as his renowned doofus, poser character, following reports that he ‘d simply covered recording a brand-new Ali G film.

Cohen verified his return on a brand-new authorities Ali G Instagram account, sharing a video of himself in the grandstands throughout the males’s songs last at Wimbledon. In the clip, Ali explains tennis– which he’s obviously simply learnt more about– as “the crap variation of ping-pong” and specifies his objective to offer as much weed as possible throughout the match.

“And if u iz at dis borin wimbledore last lookin 2 get grand knocked, I iz here wif de connection,” the post’s caption included.

Simply days before Ali G appeared at Wimbledon with some penny bags and pre-rolls, reports emerged that Baron Cohen had actually ended up shooting a brand-new motion picture as the character. The movie’s presence was validated by the Hollywood trades, however information were obviously limited, as Baron Cohen made the task in particular secrecy. No release date has actually been revealed.

It’s been numerous years given that Baron Cohen last appeared in public as Ali G, among his most well-known characters (together with Borat). He did a brief bit as Ali G onThe Tonight Showin 2024, when he pretended to moderate a dispute in between Joe Biden and Donald Trump; and in 2016, he shocked manufacturers of the Academy Awards when he made an unexpected look in character.

Baron Cohen debuted Ali G in the late Nineties, then broke through a couple of years later on with his hit series,Da Ali G Showin which he performed psychopathic interviews with unwary topics. One motion picture,Ali G Indahousewas launched in 2002, and it’s significantly the only Baron Cohen character movie refrained from doing in mockumentary design.

From Wanderer United States.