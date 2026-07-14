Scarlett White, Jack White at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York, New York.(Photo by John Nacion/Variety by means of Getty Images )John Nacion/Variety through Getty Images

Jack White made it a household affair throughout his efficiency at the Brooklyn Paramount this previous Saturday. The artist highlighted his child Scarlett to play bass throughout his squashing shipment of the White Stripes’ 1999 track “Cannon.”

The budding artist required to the phase in a black gown and kept it cool while her daddy rocked out to the 1999 single from the White Stripes titular launching album, which inserts the gospel blue tunes “John the Revelator.” Jack and Scarlett likewise played fan preferred “Black Math” from the band’s 4th studio album,Elephant

White, who has a no-set list guideline for his live programs, talked withWandererin 2018 about how he chooses what to use the fly. Discussing his May program at the Austin360 Amphitheater that year, White called “Cannon” a “MacGuffin– it’s like a placeholder for me to breathe and let the crowd have a groove for a 2nd and after that burglarize a various tune.” He included, “That night, it is among those things I bet 40 seconds and after that we entered into ‘Broken Boy Soldiers,’ the Raconteurs tune.”

White, who commemorated his 51st birthday recently, is on trip in assistance of his 8th solo album,Frozen Charlotte(He just recently welcomed “hellish” band Twin Temple to open his Los Angeles program on Sept. 29 at the Hollywood Palladium.)Wandererapplauded his brand-new LP, stating White’s most current task “quite a rage for these times, 13 tunes of continuous condition, challenged connections, and idealism under siege.”

From Wanderer United States.