Barang Police third-degree accusations: Controversy deepens in the middle of contrasting claims

Clashing accounts emerge in the supposed custodial abuse case at Baranga Police Station, Cuttack, with varying stories from cops and the victim’s household.



Tight security in Barang in the middle of stress Photograph: (OTV)

Concerns continue to surround the supposed custodial abuse case at Baranga Police Station in Cuttack, as authorities and the victim’s household present contrasting variations of the event.

Rakesh Behera, a local of Chandiprasad town under Baranga cops limitations, is presently going through treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital after apparently sustaining severe injuries while in cops custody. His household has actually implicated authorities workers of completely attacking him, an accusation highly rejected by the Commissionerate Police.

According to relative, Rakesh had actually lodged a missing out on individual grievance on June 16 after his other half went missing out on a day previously. On June 21, authorities recuperated the body of an unknown female from the Kathajodi riverbed and believed it to be that of the missing out on female. Rakesh and his household were contacted us to recognize the body.

The household preserved that the departed lady was not Rakesh’s partner. Regardless of their duplicated assertions, authorities presumably stayed suspicious and apprehended Rakesh for questioning. Relative declared that he was significantly attacked while in custody and later on confessed to a medical facility after his condition weakened.

Rakesh’s daddy, Kartik Behera, declared his kid remained in health before being taken by the cops. He declared that he was not permitted to fulfill his boy regardless of going to the medical facility and required the suspension of the authorities workers accountable for the supposed attack. He likewise looked for justice for his boy.

“I satisfied the teacher and informed him that my kid’s condition is crucial. He asked me to hope to God for his healing. I require the suspension of the policeman who attacked my boy. I ask for the federal government to serve me justice,” stated Kartika Behra, daddy of Rakesh.

The claims activated public outrage in Chandiprasad town. After finding out about Rakesh’s condition, villagers staged demonstrations in front of Baranga Police Station and obstructed the hectic Cuttack-Bhubaneswar roadway, requiring action versus the authorities included.

Check Out: Cuttack DCP rejects third-degree claims at Barang Police Station

Cuttack DCP Rishikesh Khilari has actually unconditionally rejected accusations of third-degree abuse. He mentioned that no custodial abuse happened within the police headquarters facilities and prompted individuals not to reason before the realities are totally developed.

With claims and counterclaims emerging from both sides, the event has actually triggered extensive dispute and needs for an unbiased examination to establish the reality behind the debate.