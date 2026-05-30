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On method to tuition, small lady trainee missing out on for 18 days, household declares relative’s participation in kidnapping

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The household right away reported the author-image event to the regional police headquarters. Minor parents with complaint In an unexpected twist, the household likewise lodged a report versus a remote relative, thinking possible participation in the small’s disappearance.

< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/100x0/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/member_avatars/uploadimage/library/16_9/16_9_1/recent_photo_1687847744.webp "alt ="author-image">

< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/05/30/minor-girl-parents-with-complaint-2026-05-30-15-43-25.jpg"alt ="Minor parents with complaint">

Small woman moms and dads with grievance Photograph: (OTV)

In a worrying advancement from Odisha, a 9th-grade small lady trainee from Banki in Cuttack district has actually been missing out on for the last 18 days, triggering worries of kidnapping. On the night of May 12, the small lady went to a tuition class in her town however did not return home till late in the evening.

Worried by her extended lack, the household right away reported the occurrence to the regional police headquarters. In an unexpected twist, the household likewise lodged a report versus a far-off relative, presuming possible participation in the small’s disappearance.

In spite of continuous efforts, no ideas have actually emerged concerning her location, leaving the household distressed and the neighborhood on edge.

Cops Continue Investigation

Banki SDPO verified that examinations are continuous and authorities are actively working to trace the missing out on trainee.

Regional locals have actually revealed issue over the extended disappearance and prompted authorities to accelerate the search. The household continues to appeal for any details that might assist find the lady.

“A case has actually been signed up, and the examination is continuous. The other day, based upon the gotten info, the Investigating Officer checked out the place, however as the phone was turned off, no leads were discovered. We are enthusiastic that the trainee will be saved soon,” stated Balkrishna Kuhar, Banki SDPO.

The case has actually drawn in substantial attention in the location, highlighting the immediate requirement for neighborhood alertness and collaborated action in between the general public and police.

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