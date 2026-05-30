Production banner Hombale Films has actually formally revealed its approaching task, Yeto Ka Naaya hip-hop musical drama set versus the background of Mumbai. Together with the Marathi title, the makers have actually likewise exposed the Hindi variation of the movie, entitled YKN-Pehla Vaar

Hombale Films reveals their FIRST Marathi-Hindi movie Yeto Ka Naay

Understood for backing massive movies throughout various Indian movie markets, Hombale Films specified that the brand-new job will concentrate on youth culture, music, relationships, and self-discovery through a story rooted in the city’s developing hip-hop scene.

The movie is being produced by Vijay Kiragandur and directed by Sarang Sanjeev Sathaye. The movie script and composing credits are shared by Sarang Sanjeev Sathaye, Sujay Jadhav, Srushti Tawade, and Shreyas Sagvekar. Cinematography has actually been dealt with by Harshvir Oberai, while the music has actually been made up by AV Prafullachandra.

According to the makers, the story is completely embeded in Mumbai and intends to check out styles of relationship, love, identity, and aspiration through the lens of underground and modern music culture. The production home likewise shared that the movie mixes components of Marathi hip-hop with a psychological coming-of-age story.

The strive Yeto Ka Naay is presently underway in Mumbai. The makers are preparing a theatrical release later on this year, although a main release date has actually not yet been revealed.

The statement of Yeto Ka Naay marks a various innovative instructions for the studio as it goes into the musical drama area with a story fixated city youth experiences and regional music culture. Chaluve Gowda, Co-Founder & & Partner, Hombale Films, stated, “At Hombale Films, we are constantly looking to tell stories that connect with all generations and reflect the evolving cultural landscape of India. Yeto Ka Naay is a fresh and contemporary narrative that speaks directly to Gen Z through the language of music, friendship, ambition, and self-expression. The world of hip-hop provides a powerful backdrop for a story that is both entertaining and emotionally resonant, and we are excited to bring this unique musical experience to audiences.”

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