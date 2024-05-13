Home Decor Brand Nestasia Sets Sail in Bangalore Again

Amidst the lavish setting of Bengaluru, India, Nestasia, renowned for its unrivaled design-driven home decor, hosted a momentous occasion – the exclusive celebratory inauguration of its second store, nestled within the esteemed confines of Mantri Mall.

Following the resounding success of its inaugural store in Hyderabad just a month prior, Nestasia’s new store boasts an impressive 1355 square feet, allowing for the display of more products and categories, catering to diverse tastes and preferences. Nestasia now extends its exquisite offerings and fresh take on home decor further in Bangalore with its second store in the city. The Nestasia store promises a curated collection of over 5000 Pinterest and Instagram-worthy products, marrying impeccable design with fresh new drops every week. Priding themselves in quality, Nestasia claims to have the best in home decor, dining, and kitchen. Step inside to discover inspiring home decor and dinner sets that ignite creativity and elevate your living space to unparalleled heights for YOUR PERFECT HOME.

Nestled within the opulent confines of Mantri Mall, the 1355 square feet outlet, their largest store to date, exudes an air of refined extravagance and houses more categories than all their stores including soft furnishings, accessories and more. With a commitment to efficiency, Nestasia strives to enhance the shopping journey for its customers, seamlessly integrating online and offline experiences to provide maximum value. Drawing inspiration from our hallmark aesthetic of timeless white and gold, every aspect of the store is thoughtfully curated to invoke feelings of luxury and refined living. From the spacious entrance adorned with decor exhibits to the well-arranged showcases including sculptural racks featuring our premium collections, each detail emanates an air of exclusivity and sophistication. The flawless incorporation of grand fixtures and gondolas, tailored to highlight key product categories, not only enhances the visual allure but also elevates the overall shopping journey for our shoppers. We remain steadfast in our dedication to delivering exceptional shopping experiences, a cornerstone of the Nestasia brand ethos. A 360 degree seamless online to offline to online shopping experience is what we are working towards. Logistics including ability to pick up from or return to the store and even quick commerce integration with deliveries within a few hours to your doorstep from our nearest store, along with integrated loyalty rewards is our goal. The expansion of our store dimensions not only elevates product visibility but also unlocks new avenues to enhance revenue streams, ensuring that our customers have access to an even wider array of exquisite home decor offerings. At Nestasia, we are unwavering in our pursuit of operational excellence, continuously striving to exceed industry standards and benchmarks. Our steadfast commitment is underscored by our ambitious goal of surpassing the milestone of 2000+ Sales Per Square Feet (SPSF) within the first six months of operation for each of our stores.

By maintaining a laser focus on delivering unparalleled service, optimizing store layouts, and curating the finest selection of products, we are confident in our ability to not only meet but exceed the expectations of our discerning clientele. We continue our tradition of offering design-driven products with fresh new drops, both online and offline, showcasing a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction through nimble execution. As we forge ahead, Nestasia remains poised to set new benchmarks in the realm of home decor luxury, raising the bar for excellence with each passing day. Expansion for the decor and lifestyle brand includes a total of 15 new stores in FY25, most of them coming up in Hyderabad and Delhi, NCR and Bangalore – their regional focus being North & South India.

Aditi Muraka, Co-Founder of Nestasia, shares, “Our goal is to provide a superior shopping experience, an experience that one looks forward to, given our designs and fresh new drops every week. With our expanded store dimensions, through this store we will be able to display and offer more categories to be the destination that helps you create Your Perfect Home. We aim to surpass industry benchmarks and set new standards in the segment [of home decor].”

The brand has differentiated itself through impeccable designs and quality, as well as nimble freshness, even extending into its stores to attract shoppers to explore and discover something new every week This, contrary to industry benchmarks, is possible through a well-distributed inventory base and fulfillment facilities across 4 major cities in India.

She added, “Just like our favorite fashion brands, we’re all about embracing the thrill of the new. At Nestasia, waiting around for seasonal trends is a thing of the past. We’re bringing fresh inspiration straight to Bangalore, right into your homes. Our approach ensures your space stays ahead of the curve, effortlessly blending style with substance.”