Hong Kong – Toronto ETO supports 2nd edition of Kung Fu Film Festival (with images)

Toronto ETO supports 2nd edition of Kung Fu Film Festival (with pictures) **************************************************************************

The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (Toronto) (Toronto ETO) supported the 2nd edition of the Kung Fu Film Festival (Festival), which has actually provided 7 screenings of martial arts films in Richmond Hill and Scarborough May 30 and 31 (Toronto time) to commemorate Hong Kong’s kung fu movie theater heritage and its impact on international movie culture.

To mark the opening of the movie celebration, the Toronto ETO hosted an opening event in Richmond Hill on May 30 with the existence of the President of the Canada Hong Kong Intercultural Association and the Festival Chair, Ms Connie Yu; the Secretary Manager of the Southern Film Culture Foundation and the Festival Curator Ms Catherine Lam; the Consul-General of individuals’s Republic of China in Toronto, Mr Luo Weidong; Senator Mr Woo Yuen-pau and about 50 visitors from the regional movie, cultural and service neighborhoods.

Speaking at the opening event, the Director of the Toronto ETO, Mr Bill Wong, mentioned that the Toronto ETO is devoted not just to reinforcing financial ties in between Hong Kong and Canada however likewise to deepening people-to-people connections through arts and culture.

He stated, “Through these films, we bring entertainment to Canadian audiences and also show that kung fu is not only about action on screen – it is also about respect, perseverance, and character. These are values that Hong Kong embraces.”

The two-day celebration curated a choice of 7 Hong Kong martial arts movies, specifically “The Shadow’s Edge” “The Way of the Dragon” “Ip Man 4” “Stuntman” “Born to Defence” “Blades of the Guardians”and “I Am What I Am 2”