Hong Kong – Hong Kong ICH Month 2026 begins with a Carnival of amazing efficiencies and interactive experiential cubicles (with pictures)

Hong Kong ICH Month 2026 starts with a Carnival of interesting efficiencies and interactive experiential cubicles (with images) ******************************************************************************************

Arranged by the Intangible Cultural Heritage Office (ICHO) of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD), the 2nd edition of the Hong Kong Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) Month opens today (May 30). From today to June 30, a series of activities will be held throughout Hong Kong offering the general public and travelers a higher insight into Hong Kong’s ICH, and allowing them to experience the cultural richness of ICH and the satisfaction it brings. With the style “ICH Around Town”the Hong Kong ICH Month intends to obtain “shaping tourism with cultural activities and promoting culture through tourism”

Attending To The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: “Hong Kong ICH Month 2026” opening event, the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Miss Rosanna Law, stated the Outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan authorized in March this year plainly sets out the requirement to cultivate a sound cultural environment, improve the securing and passing-on of ICH, extend the reach and appeal of Chinese civilisation, and assist Chinese culture reach a larger international audience. The ICHO has actually been making active efforts in securing and handing down ICH. Given that in 2015, it has actually arranged the “Hong Kong ICH Month” every June, in reaction to the nationwide classification of the 2nd Saturday of June as “Cultural and Natural Heritage Day”The inaugural Hong Kong ICH Month in 2015 drew in over 160 000 individuals. This year’s Hong Kong ICH Month will bring much more amazing and interesting occasions.

Other officiating visitors consisted of the Head of Charities (Culture & & Sports Cluster; Community Engagement) of The Hong Kong Jockey Club, Ms Winnie Yip; member of the Working Group on Patriotic Education under the Constitution and Basic Law Promotion Steering Committee Ms Melissa Pang; the Chairperson of the ICH June and Legislative Council Member Professor Lau Chi-pang; the Chairperson of the ICH Advisory Committee, Professor Ricardo Mak; the Director of Leisure and Cultural Services, Ms Manda Chan; and the Head of the ICHO, Ms Judith Ng.

Beginning the Hong Kong ICH Month 2026, the ICH Carnival will be held at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza today and tomorrow (May 30 to 31) with the style “Unlock ICH · Boundless Inheritance”The Carnival uses varied activities consisting of the Tai Hang LED little fire dragon parade, standard Hoi Luk Fung unicorn dance parade and Pok Fu Lam Village Mid-Autumn Festival fire dragon dance, in addition to efficiencies consisting of the Pixiu dance, female lion dance, Nanyin, Cantonese opera, Hakka unicorn dance of Hang Hau in Sai Kung, puppetry, and more.

There are likewise activity cubicles where ICH organisations and specialists will make demonstrative efficiencies. Members of the general public and travelers are welcome to take part in the activities free of charge to personally experience ICH of Hong Kong, consisting of the patterned band weaving strategy, lion dance, handmade birdcage, and standard architecture conservation method – mortise and tenon. They might likewise make galvanised iron keychains and try out Cantonese opera outfits. The ICH Mobile Centre “Mobile ICH”is prepared to supply individuals with more information about Hong Kong’s ICH products. Photo-worthy areas are readily available at the Wing Chun Fist and fire dragon dance cubicles. For the very first time, the carnival will provide an imaginative market of ICH-related items. For information of the programs, please check out the site: www.icho.hk/en/web/icho/2026_hkich_month_opening_ceremony_cum_ich_carnival.html.

The Hong Kong ICH Month 2026 exists by the LCSD and arranged by the ICHO, with The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust as the sole sponsor of “Hong Kong ICH Month 2026 The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series” and the ICH June as a tactical partner.