Hong Kong – EDB and SCOLAR arrange Student Language Ambassador Programme: Self-directed Language Learning Fair (with images)

EDB and SCOLAR arrange Student Language Ambassador Programme: Self-directed Language Learning Fair (with images) ******************************************************************************************

The Education Bureau (EDB) and the Standing Committee on Language Education and Research (SCOLAR) today (May 30) held the Student Language Ambassador Programme: Self-directed Language Learning Fair to display to the general public the productive accomplishments of the Student Language Ambassadors in establishing biliterate and trilingual capabilities, and to share their development and change throughout their self-directed knowing journeys.

Dealing with the opening event, the Secretary for Education, Dr Choi Yuk-lin, stressed that the EDB has actually constantly been devoted to supporting trainees’ biliterate and trilingual capabilities. The EDB has actually offered schools with the One-off Grant for Promotion of Self-directed Language Learning, assisting schools to utilize efficient techniques to produce an environment for trainees to discover and utilize languages.

Dr Choi stated that the Student Language Ambassador Programme makes it possible for trainees to experience the happiness of language finding out through a vast array of varied and improving language activities, which the style of this Fair, “Language Life through Self-directed Learning”likewise offers a chance for Student Language Ambassadors to display their imagination and accomplishments. She motivated the Student Language Ambassadors to continue to work as good example both within and beyond the school by taking the effort in checking out discovering chances in their every day lives. They are likewise motivated to continuously boost their language efficiency while actively sharing and promoting their useful experience in language usage, with a view to motivating their peers to grow together.

At the event, the Chairperson of SCOLAR, Dr Anissa Chan, highlighted that the Student Language Ambassador Programme is a considerable effort that has actually attained fantastic success with the active involvement of Student Language Ambassadors. The Fair offers a collective platform for sharing reliable techniques and showcasing schools’ efforts in promoting a language-rich environment through self-directed knowing. She likewise revealed thankfulness to schools and instructors for their assistance in promoting biliteracy and trilingualism to the larger neighborhood.

The Student Language Ambassador Programme intends to construct a platform for language practice for trainees throughout Hong Kong, motivating them to check out and share the pleasure of finding out Chinese and English, utilize peer inspiration and interaction, and thus promote the useful usage of both languages in the neighborhood. The Programme has actually gotten a passionate action, with 166 schools and over 2 700 trainees taking part in the present academic year.

The Fair drew in more than 500 (TBC) secondary and main school principals, instructors, moms and dads, trainees, and members of the general public. Through a range of language-themed cubicles and video games, Student Language Ambassadors had the chance to show their language efficiency. The occasion likewise included visitor speakers, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund, Mrs Cindy Chow, and a non-Chinese-speaking attorney rooted in Hong Kong, Mr Mohan Datwani, who shared their individual journeys of pursuing success. Their stories motivated trainees to harness the power of language as a bridge for interaction, consequently opening limitless chances for the future.

As SCOLAR approaches its 30th anniversary, this occasion likewise marked the very first public look of the Committee’s brand-new partner, Ming. Ming is a sparrow who, having actually striven to find out languages, has actually been welcomed to sign up with hands with Student Language Ambassadors to motivate the general public to make great usage of both languages and find out with self-confidence, and to fearlessly immerse themselves and master languages efficiently, much like Ming.

For information of the Student Language Ambassador Programme and the current news on SCOLAR’s activities, please check out the SCOLAR site (scolarhk.edb.hkedcity.net/en/promotion_of_languages/sla.html) or social networks pages.