Modern Dental Group Announces 2026 First Quarter Operational Update

HONG KONG, May 29, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –Modern Dental Group Limited (“Modern Dental” or “the Group”stock code: 03600. HK), a leading worldwide oral prosthetic gadgets service provider, revealed its functional information for the 3 months ended 31 March 2026.

Throughout the 3 months ended 31 March 2026, the Group’s multi-dimensional techniques as supported by the continuous pattern of digitalization in the oral market have actually led to the Group reporting record profits throughout this duration. This took place in a duration of tough macro-economic environment with basic softness in need for oral treatments, trade war and geopolitical unpredictabilities. The Group has actually been proactive in its technique to handle the extraordinary global trade environment leveraging its global production centers situated in Thailand, Vietnam and Mainland China.

Global Revenue

For the 3 months ended 31 March 2026, the overall earnings of the Group increased by around 12.1% (approx. HK$ 987.5 million) compared to the 3 months ended 31 March 2025.

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^ The decline in income in initial currency of the North America market( ex-MicroDental )was roughly 2.3%and the decline in profits in initial currency of MicroDental was roughly 14.6%.

# The boost in profits in initial currency of the Mainland China market was around 1.5 %and the reduction in earnings in initial currency of Hong Kong market was around 3.7%.

+ + The portion modification in Others represented modifications in worth of Hong Kong Dollars as Others consisted of income controlled in various currencies.

* The profits details above is based upon the areas of the clients.

** The conversion rate will not be taken as a representation that particular initial currency might in fact be transformed into HK$ at that rate, or at all.

The boost in earnings in Europe was mainly driven by greater sales order volumes, supported by the effective launch of brand-new items such as digital dentures and the rollout of our advanced digital workflows. As a frontrunner in offering thorough digital services– varying from minimally intrusive and visual prosthetic options to intra-oral scanners and clear aligners– the Group is well placed to take advantage of the sped up digitalization pattern within the oral market.

Profits from MicroDental, our North American domestic oral lab organization, decreased due to the softer United States economy, which caused minimized client need for high-value discretionary oral treatments, especially implants.

The Group’s income in the Mainland China market tape-recorded 1.5% boost in initial currency terms throughout the very first quarter of 2026, representing a turn-around from the decrease of 4.2% in 2025. The reduction in income in the Hong Kong market likewise narrowed to 3.7%, as compared to the decrease of 11.5% in 2025.

The Mainland China market appears to have actually reached the bottom of the effect from the volume-based procurement policies and an extended duration of extreme cost competitors. This has actually likewise caused aggressive promos for oral implant treatments by Mainland China oral centers in Hong Kong, which experienced a noteworthy decline in client check outs. The Hong Kong market is slowly moving towards stabilization in line with this pattern. The Group has actually intentionally rotated far from low-margin sectors and stays concentrated on serving mid- and high-value clients, therefore making sure the long-lasting sustainable success of the Group’s service.

The boost in earnings from Australia showed a strong uptake of digital items driven by the digitalization pattern in oral market and anti-snoring items.

The boost in earnings in Others primarily represented the boost in earnings in Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia.

Significantly, favorable profits developments were accomplished in higher-margin areas such as Europe and Australia, whereas income decreased in the reasonably lower-margin company of MicroDental. This beneficial geographical mix shift and the gratitude of foreign currencies versus Hong Kong Dollars are anticipated to enhance the Group’s total margin portion.

Sales Volumes (Number of Cases)

For the 3 months ended 31 March 2026, the overall sales volumes of the Group increased by roughly 4.0% to around 720,000 cases (3 months ended 31 March 2025: roughly 692,000 cases).

Digital Solution Cases

For the 3 months ended 31 March 2026, the Group’s digital service cases (abroad and domestic) that are produced from its Mainland China, Thailand and Vietnam production centers (which, for the avoidance of doubt, does not consist of digital service cases produced in the Group’s non-Mainland China, non-Thailand and non-Vietnam production centers or overseas/satellite oral labs) increased to around 294,712 cases showing a boost of 24.6% for the exact same duration in 2025 (roughly 236,488 cases) as an outcome of our customers’ increased adoption of intra-oral scanners.

Typical Selling Price

For the 3 months ended 31 March 2026, the typical asking price of the Group’s oral prosthetic items throughout its markets was HK$ 1,273 per case (3 months ended 31 March 2025: HK$ 1,188), representing a boost of roughly 7.2% generally due to the gratitude of foreign currencies versus Hong Kong Dollars.

Looking forward, the worldwide digitalization pattern continues to drive combination within the oral prosthetics market, making it possible for the Group to more broaden its market share. Our continuous digital change efforts are improving both consumer and client

experiences while enhancing functional effectiveness, more separating the Group from rivals and placing us to exceed market peers. The Group’s underlying basics stay strong, and we are well placed to profit from emerging chances moving forward.

About Modern Dental Group

Modern Dental Group Limited (Stock code: 03600. HK) is a leading international oral prosthetics service provider, supplier and specialist with a concentrate on supplying personalized prostheses to consumers in the growing prosthetics market. Our item portfolio is broadly classified into 3 line of product: repaired prosthetic gadgets, such as crowns and bridges; detachable prosthetic gadgets, such as detachable dentures; and other gadgets, such as orthodontic gadgets, sports guards, clear aligners and anti-snoring gadgets.

Modern Dental Group has a worldwide portfolio of highly regarded brand names, consisting of Labocast, Permadental and Elysee Dental in Western Europe, YZJ Dental in China, Modern Dental Lab in Hong Kong, Modern Dental USA and MicroDental in the United States, Modern Dental Pacific in Australia and New Zealand, Modern Dental SG in Singapore, Modern Dental TW in Taiwan, Apex Digital Dental in Malaysia and Hexa Ceram in Thailand. We have actually grown these brand names by supplying premium and constant quality items and remarkable customer support. We have more than 80 service centers in over 28 nations and serve over 35,000 clients.



Subject: Press release summary