Radisson Announces Closing of Bought Deal Financing for $25 Million

Toronto, Ontario–(ACN Newswire – May 28, 2026) – Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQX: RMRDF) (“Radisson” or the “Company“is pleased to reveal that it has actually closed its formerly revealed “bought deal” personal positioning pursuant to which the Company released an overall of 18,115,797 Class A typical shares of the Company that each certify as “flow-through shares” (within the significance of subsection 66( 15) of the Earnings Tax Act (Canada)) as part of a charity plan (the “FT Shares“at a rate of $1.38 per feet Share, for aggregate gross profits of $24,999,800 (the “Offering“. The 18,115,797 feet Shares released under the Offering consist of 2,174,000 feet Shares provided and offered pursuant to the complete workout of the alternative approved by the Company to the Underwriters.

Matt Manson, President and CEO: “We are very grateful for the strong support demonstrated for this financing from existing and new shareholders. In October 2025, we expanded our successful deep, step-out drill program at the O’Brien Gold Project to what will be an eventual 140,000 metres with up to eight drill rigs. The drill program is ongoing, and in March of this year we demonstrated its value with an interim, and meaningful, increase in the estimate of the Project’s mineral resources. With this financing completed, we can now (i) plan the expansion and extension of our drilling through to the end of 2027, (ii) manage our capital resources more efficiently with our “flow-through” eligible exploration expenditures, and (iii) establish a strong treasury to support project development activities and project de-risking. In particular, our step-out drilling ambition is to go deeper. Until now, our exploration horizon has been to a floor of 2 kilometers depth. Results to date indicate extensive gold mineralization with good continuity beneath the former mine and the current mineral resources to at least 1.9 kilometers depth (see Radisson news release dated April 30, 2026). Given the character of neighboring gold deposits and the wealth of mining infrastructure within or close to the O’Brien Gold Project, we now intend to extend our exploration to a depth of 2.5 kilometers with new deep drilling and directional wedging. We believe that O’Brien gold mineralization has the potential to extend to at least these depths, that such mineralization offers the potential for significant new mineral resources in excess of our current exploration target, and that these mineral resources might be reasonably expected to be developed.”

The Company will utilize a quantity equivalent to the gross earnings from the sale of the feet Shares, pursuant to the arrangements in the Earnings Tax Act (Canada) (the “Tax Act“to sustain qualified “Canadian exploration expenses” that certify as “flow-through mining expenditures” (as both terms are specified in the Tax Act) (the “Qualifying Expenditures“in connection with the expedition of the O’Brien Gold Project, consisting of deep drilling beyond the scope of the existing program, on or before December 31, 2027. The Company will renounce all such Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the customers of the feet Shares reliable December 31, 2026. In case the Company is not able to renounce Qualifying Expenditures reliable on or prior to December 31, 2026 for each feet Share bought in an aggregate quantity not less than the gross earnings raised from the concern of the feet Shares, the Company will indemnify each feet Share customer, as suitable, for the extra taxes payable by such customer as an outcome of the Company’s failure to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures as concurred.

The Offering was finished pursuant to an underwriting contract dated May 28, 2026 in between the Company and a distribute of underwriters led by ATB Cormark Capital Markets (jointly, the “Underwriters“. In factor to consider for the services supplied to the Company in connection with the Offering, the Underwriters got an aggregate money commission equivalent to $1,316,792.99, representing (i) 6% of the gross profits of the Offering with regard to the feet Shares offered to buyers not on the President’s List, and (ii) 3% of the gross profits of the Offering with regard to the feet Shares offered to buyers on the President’s List, offered that no commission was paid with regard to particular U.S. Purchasers under the President’s List (the “Cash Commission“. The Cash Commission was paid by the Company with existing money on hand.

The Offering stays based on the last approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Topic to compliance with suitable regulative requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (“NI 45-106“the feet Shares have actually been marketed to buyers resident in all provinces of Canada pursuant to the noted provider funding exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106, as modified by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the “Listed Issuer Financing Exemption“. The feet Shares provided under the Offering to buyers resident in Canada under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not go through a hold duration pursuant to relevant Canadian securities laws.

A changed offering file associated to the Offering and the usage by the Company of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption can be accessed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s site at www.radissonmining.com.

This press release does not make up a deal to offer or a solicitation of a deal to purchase nor will there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such deal, solicitation or sale would be illegal, consisting of any of the securities in the United States. The securities explained herein have actually not been and will not be signed up under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as modified (the “U.S. Securities Act“or any of the securities laws of any state of the United States, and are not being used or offered within the United States or to, or for the account or advantage of, U.S. individuals other than pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any appropriate securities laws of any state of the United States.

Certified Persons

Disclosure of a clinical or technical nature in this press release was prepared under the guidance of Mr. Richard Nieminen, P.Geo, (QC), a geological expert for the Company and a Qualified Person for functions of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral ProjectsMr. Nieminen is independent of the Company and the O’Brien Gold Project.

About Radisson Mining

The Company is a gold expedition business concentrated on its 100% owned O’Brien Gold Project (“O’Brien” or the “Project“situated in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. A July 2025 PEA explained a low expense and high worth job with an 11-year mine life and considerable upside prospective based upon using existing local facilities. Suggested Mineral Resources are approximated at 0.63 Moz (3.49 Mt at 5.59 g/t Au), with extra Inferred Mineral Resources approximated at 1.69 Moz (10.37 Mt at 5.08 g/t Au).

Please see the technical report entitled “O’Brien Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Québec, Canada” efficient June 27, 2025 (the “PEA“Radisson’s press release dated March 2, 2026 entitled “With Step-Out Drilling Continuing, Radisson Demonstrates Meaningful Resource Growth at O’Brien with an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate” and other filings made with Canadian securities regulative authorities readily available at www.sedarplus.ca for more information and presumptions associating with the Project. The PEA is initial in nature, it consists of presumed mineral resources that are thought about too speculative geologically to have financial factors to consider used to them that would allow them to be classified as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be understood.

The Company’s head and signed up workplace lies at 50 du Petit-Canada Street, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec J0Y 1C0. The Class A typical shares of the Company are noted on the TSX-V under the sign “RDS” and on the OTCQX under the sign “RMRDF”

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is specified in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts duty for the adequacy or precision of this press release. No stock market, securities commission or other regulative authority has actually authorized or disapproved the info included herein.

Positive Statements

This press release might consist of positive declarations and positive info within the significance of suitable Canadian securities legislation (jointly, “forward-looking information“consisting of, however not restricted to, the Offering (consisting of the tax treatment of the feet Shares, the timing to renounce all Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the customers and making use of earnings of the Offering), declarations concerning conversations of future strategies, quotes and projections and declarations regarding management’s expectations and intents and the Company’s expected work programs. Frequently, however not constantly, positive info can be recognized by the usage of words and expressions such as “plans” “expects” “is expected” “budget” “scheduled” “estimates” “forecasts” “intends” “anticipates”or “believes” or variations (consisting of unfavorable variations) of such words and expressions, or state that particular actions, occasions or outcomes “may” “could” “would” “might” or “will” be taken, happen or be attained. Positive info shows the Company’s beliefs and presumptions based upon info offered at the time such declarations were made. Real outcomes or occasions might vary from those anticipated in positive details. All of the Company’s positive details is certified by the presumptions that are mentioned or intrinsic in such positive details, consisting of the presumptions noted below.

The Company thinks that the presumptions underlying the positive details included in this news release are sensible, this list is not extensive of the elements that might impact any positive details. The essential presumptions that have actually been made in connection with positive details consist of the following: that the Company will utilize the earnings of the Offering as prepared for; which the Company will get all needed approvals in regard of the Offering.

Positive details includes recognized and unidentified threats, future occasions, conditions, unpredictabilities, and other elements which might trigger the real outcomes, efficiency, or accomplishments to be materially various from any future outcomes, efficiency or accomplishments revealed or suggested by positive info. Such elements consist of, to name a few, basic company, financial, competitive, political and social unpredictabilities; that the Company will not utilize the earnings of the Offering as prepared for; that the Company will not get all needed approvals in regard of the Offering; market volatility; the state of the monetary markets for the Company’s securities; the speculative nature of mineral expedition and advancement; changing product costs; the future tax treatment of the feet Shares; competitive dangers; expenses of expedition; the real outcomes of existing expedition activities; dangers and unpredictabilities connected to the capability to acquire or keep needed licenses, allows or surface area rights; mistakes in geological modelling; conclusions of financial assessments; modifications in task specifications as strategies continue to be improved; expedition results not following the Company’s expectations; the supply and need for, shipments of, and the future costs of products; mishaps, labour disagreements and other threats of the mining market; the schedule of certified workers and specialists; political instability; the effect of worth of the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar, foreign exchange rates on expenses and monetary outcomes; market competitors; modifications in tax rates or policies; technical problems in connection with mining activities; modifications in ecological policy; ecological compliance problems; hold-ups in getting governmental approvals or funding; and other threats of the mining market.

The Company has actually tried to recognize crucial aspects that might trigger real actions, occasions or results to vary materially from those explained in positive info, there might be other elements that trigger actions, occasions or results to vary from those prepared for, approximated or planned. Readers must think about examining the comprehensive threat conversation in the areas entitled “Risks and Uncertainties related to Exploration” and “Risks Related to Financing and Development” in the management conversation & & analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, the monetary declarations of the Company, and other public disclosure of the Company, all of which are offered on SEDAR+ under Radisson’s company profile, for a fuller understanding of the threats and unpredictabilities that impact the Company’s organization and operations. Positive info included herein is provided since the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any commitment to upgrade any positive info, whether as an outcome of brand-new info, future occasions, or outcomes, other than as might be needed by appropriate securities laws. There can be no guarantee that positive info will show to be precise, as real outcomes and future occasions might vary materially from those expected in such declarations. Appropriately, readers ought to not put unnecessary reliance on positive info.

Not for circulation to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

To see the source variation of this news release, please go to https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299213



Subject: Press release summary