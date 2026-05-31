Confimarket Wins HackCanton Season 1 with Privacy-Preserving Consensus and Market Intelligence Infrastructure Built on Canton Network

NEW YORK CITY, May 29, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –Confimarket, backed and bred by WebWise Capital, is pioneering private agreement discovery and information-aggregation facilities for institutional individuals needing stringent personal privacy, robust market structures, and advanced monetary workflows. Developed on the Canton Network, the privacy-preserving market intelligence platform protected top place at the inaugural HackCanton Season 1 grand last, emerging triumphant from a competitive worldwide swimming pool of more than 300 advancement groups throughout 15 nations.

Confimarket, a privacy-preserving forecast market developed on Canton Network, has actually won top place at HackCanton Season 1 after advancing through a competitive field of more than 300 home builders from over 15 nations.

The task was picked as the first-place winner following the grand last of HackCanton Season 1, an environment hackathon arranged by AppsFactory and concentrated on DeFi, RWA, DAO & & Governance, and AI applications for Canton Network.

Confimarket is being established as a forecast market for major capital and requiring individuals. Its core thesis is that forecast markets end up being materially better when users can take part without exposing delicate method, intent, or placing to the wider market.

Forecast markets have actually currently revealed their capability to aggregate details at scale. Lots of high-value individuals– consisting of expert traders, organizations, experts, and companies with delicate views– might be unwilling to get involved in completely transparent public markets. Confimarket is created around that space: market-based details discovery with privacy-preserving involvement, trustworthy settlement, and facilities ideal for advanced monetary workflows.

“Prediction markets are one of the most important categories in crypto because they turn information, belief, and probability into tradable markets. But the next stage of the category requires better infrastructure for participants who cannot expose their strategies or positions publicly,” stated Alexander I, General Partner at WebWise Capital. “That is the opportunity we see with Confimarket: confidential prediction markets built for more serious capital, stronger market structure, and institutional-grade use cases.”

Canton Network is a natural surroundings for this design due to the fact that it integrates personal privacy, interoperability, and an architecture developed for integrated monetary markets. Canton explains itself as the very first privacy-enabled open blockchain network, constructed to maintain personal privacy while enabling individuals to exchange information and worth throughout linked applications.

Canton Network has actually likewise been bring in popular banks and community individuals. Authorities Canton products list companies such as J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BNY, BNP Paribas, Bank of America, and others in the wider community. For Confimarket, this makes Canton a tactically appropriate structure: the network is developed around privacy-preserving monetary facilities instead of general-purpose public-chain openness.

Throughout HackCanton Season 1, Confimarket improved its item thesis, delivered core performance, collected user feedback, and enhanced the architecture behind the platform. The group utilized the hackathon as an early proving ground for personal forecast market workflows on Canton Network, with a concentrate on market production, trading reasoning, settlement circulations, and the user experience needed to make forecast markets available to higher-value individuals.

The hackathon win represents an early community recognition signal for Confimarket as the job moves from model advancement towards item preparedness. The grand last and evaluating procedure offered feedback from Canton environment leaders, endeavor financiers, facilities business, and market individuals.

Jobs at HackCanton Season 1 were examined by agents from the Canton Foundation in addition to endeavor and market individuals consisting of DWF Ventures, LongHash, Scytale Digital, Jsquare VC, Quantstamp, and Chainlink Labs.

Following the hackathon, Confimarket is concentrated on finishing its trading engine, enhancing the interface and onboarding circulation, preparing personal beta gain access to, and pursuing liquidity and community collaborations. The group’s next stage is fixated turning the hackathon-winning model into an item that can support genuine forecast market activity, privacy-preserving involvement, and institutional-grade utilize cases.

Confimarket is likewise continuing to place itself within the Canton community as a forecast market layer for usage cases where personal privacy, reputable execution, and market-based forecasting are necessary.

Follow Confimarket on X for item updates, community statements, and launch news, or check out the live app at confimarket.io.

About Confimarket

Confimarket is a privacy-preserving forecast market constructed on Canton Network. The job is developed for individuals who require private involvement, more powerful market structure, and facilities appropriate for institutional-grade workflows. Confimarket is backed and bred by WebWise Capital.

About WebWise Capital

WebWise Capital backs and breeds early-stage tasks at the crossway of AI, Web3, fintech, and digital monetary facilities.

Media contact

Brand name: Confimarket

Contact: Media group

Site: https://confimarket.io/



Subject: Press release summary