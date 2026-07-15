SIBS ASEAN 2026 Strengthens Selangor-West Java Economic Partnership and Opens New Investment Opportunities

BANDUNG, INDONESIA, July 14, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – The Selangor International Business Summit (SIBS) ASEAN 2026 has created new opportunities for investment and stronger economic cooperation between Selangor, Malaysia, and Indonesia’s West Java Province through a forum that brings together government officials, business leaders, and investors in Bandung.

Selangor Menteri Besar Dato’ Seri Amirudin Shari (right) and West Java Vice Governor Erwan Setiawan (left) deliver remarks during the Selangor International Business Summit (SIBS) ASEAN 2026 at Pullman Bandung Grand Central Hotel, Bandung, West Java, July 9, 2026. (ANTARA/Rubby Jovan)

Selangor Menteri Besar Dato’ Seri Amirudin Shari said the summit extends beyond business opportunities by fostering broader bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

“At the Selangor International Business Summit, one of the key agendas is business matching and coordination through agencies such as Invest Selangor and other related institutions. As a result, businesses stand to benefit significantly from the relationships established through this forum,” Amirudin said in Bandung on Thursday.

He emphasized that the ideas generated during the summit should be translated into concrete collaborations among communities, institutions, companies, and governments.

“One of the most encouraging outcomes of this meeting is the proposal to establish a consistent cooperation forum between Selangor and the ministries and regional governments participating in the summit,” he said.

Amirudin expressed hope that such a platform would facilitate discussions on a wide range of bilateral initiatives, including semiconductor development, food security, energy, and defense.

“That is why I stress that this cooperation must go beyond business alone. If we focus solely on business, people will only think about profits. Yet there are equally important aspects, such as culture, sovereignty, security, and shared prosperity,” he added.

Meanwhile, West Java Vice Governor Erwan Setiawan said the province possesses significant potential for collaboration with Selangor across sectors including manufacturing, infrastructure, tourism, and trade.

“There are many sectors that we can develop together, including manufacturing, infrastructure, tourism, and trade. We will continue to strengthen cooperation between West Java and Selangor, and I hope business players in West Java will seize the opportunities created through this partnership,” Erwan said.

He added that West Java is also keen to strengthen its Islamic economic ecosystem by learning from Malaysia, particularly Selangor, which has established itself as one of the world’s leading hubs for the Islamic economy.

“We also want to learn from Malaysia, especially Selangor, on how to further develop the Islamic economy. West Java has received the Adinata Syariah Award, and we hope to expand these achievements by implementing them more broadly and effectively throughout the province,” he said.

The Selangor International Business Summit (SIBS) ASEAN 2026 was held at Pullman Bandung Grand Central Hotel, Bandung, West Java, July 9 – 10, 2026.

– ANTARA



Topic: Investment