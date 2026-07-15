Dalmia Bharat to manufacture one of the world’s greenest cements from Andhra Pradesh

New manufacturing unit in Kadapa will run on over 80% renewable power, recycle all its water, and create 1,000 jobs – as southern India’s cement demand accelerates

Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL), one of India’s leading cement manufacturing companies, today laid the foundation stone for its second manufacturing unit in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh.

The foundation laying ceremony was graced by Shri Nara Lokesh, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Real Time Governance and Human Resources Development, Government of Andhra Pradesh, along with Mr. Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director & CEO, Dalmia Bharat Limited, senior government officials and the company’s leadership.

With an investment of ₹3100 crore, the project will establish a next-generation integrated manufacturing facility, designed to produce one of the world’s greenest cement. This expansion is a part of the announcement made by the company in 2025.

To be commissioned by Q3 FY28, the new Kadapa unit will become Dalmia Bharat’s largest integrated manufacturing facilities in southern India with a clinker capacity of 6.1 MTPA and cement manufacturing capacity of 9.6 MTPA. The commissioning is expected to create approximately 1000 direct and indirect additional job opportunities.

Commending Dalmia Bharat for the initiative, Shri Nara Lokesh said: “We see in Dalmia Bharat a strong partner that wholeheartedly shares our vision of building a globally competitive, future-ready economy through sustainable industrialisation. We welcome the company’s continued faith in Andhra Pradesh and look forward to strengthening this partnership to create jobs, empower local communities, strengthen our industrial base and position our state as a global benchmark for green, technology-led growth.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director & CEO, Dalmia Bharat Limited, said: “Andhra Pradesh has been an integral part of our growth journey for over a decade. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu Ji, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as one of India’s most progressive and investment-friendly States. Transparent governance, policy stability, world-class infrastructure, and a strong commitment to ease of doing business have created an ecosystem that has encouraged Dalmia Bharat to make yet another significant investment in the State.”

He further added: “This world-class unit is a clear reflection of our long-term vision of redefining cement manufacturing for a low-carbon future. We are creating a next-generation manufacturing ecosystem capable of producing one of the world’s greenest cements, while setting new benchmarks in efficiency and sustainability. As a partner in Bharat’s growth journey, we are committed to building manufacturing assets that not only support the nation’s infrastructure needs today but also contribute to its sustainability goals.”

Dalmia Bharat is the first cement company globally to commit to the RE100, EP100 and EV100 initiatives. It will continue to work on inclusive development in the region with the administration and local communities, and will actively increase its ongoing programmes for education, healthcare, skill development and community welfare through its flagship CSR programs – DIKSHa & Gram Parivartan. The expansion is expected to create business opportunities for local MSMEs, transporters, contractors, and service providers alongwith the overall employment opportunities at the plant.