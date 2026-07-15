U.S. Polo Assn. Returns to 2026 DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup as Official Apparel and Team Sponsor

WEST PALM BEACH, FL AND WINDSOR, ENGLAND, July 14, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – U.S. Polo Assn.®, the global sports brand in partnership with Brand Machine Group (BMG), its licensing partner in the United Kingdom, proudly returned as the Official Apparel and Team Sponsor for the 2026 DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup. The prestigious charitable event took place on July 10 at the historic Flemish Farm’s Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park. 1) (left to right) U.S. Polo Assn. Team Accepts 2026 DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup Trophy: Boo Jalil (BMG), Amr Zeden, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprahba, HRH The Princess of Wales, HRH The Prince of Wales, Mark Tomlinson, J. Michael Prince (USPA Global) 2) The 2026 DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup in full swing at Flemish Farm’s Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park 3) U.S. Polo Assn. Team Captain, HRH The Prince of Wales, riding a polo pony at the 2026 DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup Photo Credit: Chris Jackson – Getty Images His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales once again captained the U.S. Polo Assn. Team, and this annual gathering brought together distinguished guests and top-level polo players for a fun-filled day centered on friendly competition and charitable giving through the sport of polo. HRH The Prince of Wales competed in an exciting round-robin format match against Manta Marine and The Mirror Polo Team. The high-profile charitable event featured excellent gameplay from all participants and concluded with HRH The Prince of Wales defending last year’s title with the U.S. Polo Assn. Team. The Royal Charity Cup continues to serve as a highlight for U.S. Polo Assn. during the British polo season as a celebration of sportsmanship, horsemanship, and philanthropy through the sport of polo. Royal Charity Polo Cup at-a-Glance: Teams: U.S. Polo Assn. Team (HRH The Prince of Wales, Mark Tomlinson, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, Amr Zedan) Mirror Polo Team (Rafi Bruckner, Steve Cox, Sarkis Gabrelian, Nico Roberts) Manta Marine Team (James Beh, Jovey Beh, Mohamed Ndao, Ivan Rubinich)

Date: July 10, 2026

July 10, 2026 Location: Flemish Farm’s Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park, England

Flemish Farm’s Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park, England Most Valuable Player: Rafi Bruckner (Mirror Polo Team)

Rafi Bruckner (Mirror Polo Team) Best Playing Pony: Chechu, played by HRH The Prince of Wales (U.S. Polo Assn. Team) Marking its eighth consecutive year of support, U.S. Polo Assn. outfitted all participating polo players, umpires, and flaggers in custom-designed performance jerseys, while also providing curated commemorative gifts for event attendees. The tailored gift set included a canvas tote bag, a silk pillowcase, a lapel pin, co-branded event caps developed exclusively for this year’s event, as well as the brand’s newest annual issue of Field X Fashion magazine. U.S. Polo Assn. also brought its newest global polo shirt campaign, An Icon Born from the Game™, to life throughout the Royal Charity Cup through visibility on player jerseys and polo shirt bag tags featured at the hospitality table, further highlighting the brand’s authentic sports origins and the polo shirt’s evolution into one of the world’s most enduring style essentials. “We are proud to once again support His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales for the eighth consecutive year as he captained the U.S. Polo Assn. Team for this sport-inspired charitable event,” said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company which manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. “Together with our partners at Brand Machine Group, U.S. Polo Assn. is honored to help drive awareness and financial support through the sport of polo for the Official Royal Charities of The Prince and Princess of Wales, which make a meaningful difference across the United Kingdom.” The annual high-profile philanthropic event raised more than £1 million for 10 important charities across the United Kingdom that are supported by The Prince and Princess of Wales. The 2026 event contribution takes the total raised from Royal Charity Polo Days played in the U.K. over the last 15 years to more than £15 million. Those charities include: Evelina London Children’s Hospital, Forward Trust, Maternal Mental Health Alliance, Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, The Passage, The Royal College of Paramedics, Shout, Ty Hafan, Wales Air Ambulance, and We Are Farming Minds. In addition to U.S. Polo Assn.’s role as the Official Apparel and Team Sponsor, the 2026 DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup was supported by a distinguished roster of partners. Title Sponsor DMMI was joined by Team Sponsors Manta Marine Technologies and The Mirror Polo Team, Beverage Sponsors Moët Chandon and Whispering Angel, and the Catering Sponsor, AP & Co. The Most Valuable Player Award was sponsored by Audi, and the Best Playing Pony Sponsor was the Cox Family of Oklahoma. Together, these partners contributed to elevating the Royal Charity Cup experience and reinforced the philanthropic mission of the annual event. “Each year, the Royal Charity Polo Cup continues to grow in both impact and prestige, and U.S. Polo Assn. is proud to play a role in its continued success,” said Boo Jalil, CEO of Brand Machine Group. “Our collaboration allows us to further connect our global brand to the sport of polo while supporting an event that brings together style, sport, and charity in a meaningful way.” Guests and fans of the sport of polo can also look ahead to the award-winning broadcast, Breakaway: Polo in Europe, coming to ESPN, TNT, and Eurosport this summer, which highlights exciting sporting events across the continent. The episode can also be viewed on Global Polo’s YouTube channel. Check your local listings for airtimes. Guards Polo Club is one of only four polo clubs in the United Kingdom that stage elite tournaments, including the Royal Charity Polo Cup. Established in 1955 as the Household Brigade Polo Club under the presidency of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the club was renamed to the Guards Polo Club in 1969 and celebrates nearly seven decades of premier polo. About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, Star Sports in India, and BeIn Sports in the Middle East now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time. U.S. Polo Assn. has recently been named one of USA Today’s Most Trusted Brands and has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth and sport content. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn. USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube. About Brand Machine Group (BMG) BMG is an international leader in fashion innovation which has established itself as a vertical manufacturer and global licensing specialist with over four decades of industry experience. Partnering with recognized market leaders, BMG manages a seamless and collaborative process of designing, manufacturing, and delivering quality products while championing the DNA of a diverse portfolio of brands, spanning fashion, sports, outdoor, and homeware including adult fashion, kidswear, and accessories. BMG’s portfolio of brands includes U.S. Polo Assn., Penfield, New Balance Kids, Duchamp, Jack Wills, Flyers American Born, Lee Kids, Peckham Rye, Wrangler Kids, Juicy Couture, Franklin & Marshall, Elle Junior and Ben Sherman. BMG reaffirms its commitment to upholding sustainable and ethical business practices by ensuring full transparency throughout its global supply chain, aligning with the ETI Base Code. Visit brandmachinegroup.com and follow @brandmachinegroup. For appointments, contact sales@brandmachinegroup.com. For Further Information, Contact: Shannon Stilson – VP, Sports Marketing & Media

Phone +001.561.227.6994 – E-mail: sstilson@uspagl.com Stacey Kovalsky – VP, Global PR & Communications

Phone +001.561.790.8036 – E-mail: skovalsky@uspagl.com Gina Digregorio – Marketing Consultant, Brand Machine Group

Phone: +44 (0) 7741 635 984 – E-mail: gina.digregorio@brandmachinegroup.com SOURCE: U.S. Polo Assn.

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