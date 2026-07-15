|15 Jul 2026, 02:02 AM IST

Justice Elena Kagan honored late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Tuesday, keeping in mind the South Carolina Republican as a” vibrant “character who assisted protect her verification to the Supreme Court. Graham dropped dead on Saturday night after a “short and abrupt “health problem that was identified to be an aortic dissection. He was 71 years of ages. The senator was among 5 Republicans who chose Kagan, a liberal chosen by previous President Obama, to sign up with the high court in 2010.”I’ll simply state that I didn’t get lots of Republican votes when I was verified to the Supreme Court, which’s the typical state of things today, “Kagan stated, after using the court’s acknowledgements to Graham’s household.” And one would not anticipate such a cross celebration, if you will, vote, definitely from someone from a crimson or deep blue state, and yet Senator Graham elected me,” she included. The justice, who is Jewish, remembered a”amusing”minute throughout her verification hearing in which Graham asked her where she was on Christmas. “I believe Al Franken stated he was the funniest guy in the Senate,” Kagan stated. “But what I keep in mind about that hearing was that in some way Senator Graham made me look amusing, which is a harder thing totally, by asking me what I had actually done on Christmas the list below year.” Program more Program less

< meta material ="https://img.etimg.com/thumb/msid-132400883,width-1070,height-580,overlay-economictimes/news/international/world-news/his-christmas-joke-sealed-my-supreme-court-confirmation-justice-kagan-pays-tribute-to-graham.jpg"itemprop ="thumbnailUrl"> < meta itemprop ="uploadDate"material ="2026-07-15T02:02:00+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="datePublished"material ="2026-07-15T02:02:00+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="dateModified"material ="2026-07-15T02:02:00+05:30"> < meta material ="'His Christmas joke sealed my Supreme Court confirmation!': Justice Kagan pays tribute to Graham"itemprop ="name"> < meta material ="Justice Elena Kagan honored late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Tuesday, remembering the South Carolina Republican as a “vivid” personality who helped secure her confirmation to the Supreme Court. Graham died suddenly on Saturday night after a “brief and sudden” illness that was determined to be an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. The senator was one of five Republicans who voted for Kagan, a liberal nominated by former President Obama, to join the high court in 2010. “I’ll just say that I didn’t get many Republican votes when I was confirmed to the Supreme Court, and that’s the usual state of things today,” Kagan said, after offering the court’s condolences to Graham’s family. “And one would not expect such a cross party, if you will, vote, certainly from somebody from a deep red or deep blue state, and yet Senator Graham voted for me,” she added. The justice, who is Jewish, recalled a “funny” moment during her confirmation hearing in which Graham asked her where she was on Christmas. “I think Al Franken said he was the funniest man in the Senate,” Kagan said. “But what I remember about that hearing was that somehow Senator Graham made me look funny, which is a harder thing entirely, by asking me what I had done on Christmas the following year.”"itemprop ="description"> < meta material ="Elena Kagan,Lindsey Graham,Supreme Court,US Supreme Court,Justice Elena Kagan,Lindsey Graham death,South Carolina Senator,Republican Senator,Senate confirmation,Supreme Court confirmation"itemprop ="keywords"> < meta material ="en"itemprop ="inLanguage"> < meta itemprop ="contentUrl"material ="https://slike-et.akamaized.net/im/tj/jnimtjooug/1080p_3300.mp4"> < meta itemprop ="duration"material ="T10M00S">