India on alert as West Asia stress flare once again

SUBMIT PHOTO: Crude oil tanker Odessa, bring UAE crude after travelling through the Strait of Hormuz|

Picture Credit: Reuters

India on Tuesday voiced”deep issue”over the restored escalation of hostilities in West Asia, required an instant end to violence and stated it would continue to carefully keep an eye on the progressing circumstance, while ensuring exporters of assistance if trade disturbances aggravate.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) likewise summoned the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi to lodge a strong demonstration over attacks on 2 industrial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz that eliminated one Indian seafarer and hurt 10 others.

In an interaction with the media on Tuesday, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal stated the federal government would continue to engage with exporters through the Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG), which was established to evaluate the effect of the West Asia crisis on trade and shipping.

“Our IMG is still practical. We will keep conference stakeholders and whatever we require to do to assist our exporters, we will continue to do so,” Agrawal informed press reporters.

The guarantee comes as restored hostilities in the area have actually restored issues over disturbance to delivering through the Strait of Hormuz, among the world’s busiest maritime trade paths and a crucial passage for India’s petroleum imports and product exports.

“We repeat our deep issue on account of the resumption of attacks and escalation of hostilities in the West-Asian area and require instant cessation of violence and a go back to discussion and diplomacy in the interests of peace, security and stability in the area,” the MEA stated in a declaration.

The Ministry stated India was deeply worried by the attacks on MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa throughout their transit through the Strait of Hormuz. The 2 vessels had 30 Indian nationals amongst their combined team of 46.

“We extend our inmost acknowledgements to the household of the departed Indian nationwide and desire rapid healing to those hurt,” the MEA stated, including that India’s objective and post in the UAE were in touch with regional authorities to guarantee all possible help to the impacted seafarers.

The ministry stated the Iranian Deputy Chief of Mission was summoned and a strong demonstration over the attacks was lodged with him.

Condemning the events, India stated attacks targeting seafarers and industrial shipping were undesirable and required the remediation of complimentary and unobstructed navigation through worldwide waterways.

The fresh escalation has actually raised issues amongst Indian exporters over greater freight and insurance coverage expenses and possible hold-ups in deliveries through the Gulf area, triggering the federal government to preserve close coordination with market stakeholders.

Released on July 14, 2026