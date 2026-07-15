Hong Kong – Hongkong Post to issue “Biodiversity II” special stamps (with photos)

Hongkong Post to issue “Biodiversity II” special stamps (with photos) *******************************************************************************



​Hongkong Post announced today (July 15) that a set of special stamps and associated philatelic products on the theme of “Biodiversity II” will be released for sale on July 30 (Thursday).



Located in a subtropical region, Hong Kong enjoys notable geographical features – mountainous terrain and extensive coastline – and distinct seasons. They together nurture a rich variety of natural habitats, providing homes for a wide range of flora and fauna. Hong Kong’s abundant biodiversity not only stems from its unique natural environment but also relies on relentless conservation efforts from all walks of life. Following the release of the “Biodiversity” special stamps in 2010, Hongkong Post will issue a set of four stamps on the theme of “Biodiversity II” to showcase the city’s distinctive biodiversity, with a view to raising the public’s awareness of ecological conservation and inspiring their collaboration in protecting Hong Kong’s natural treasures.



Official first day covers for “Biodiversity II” will be on sale at all post offices and on Hongkong Post’s online shopping platform ShopThruPost (shopthrupost.hongkongpost.hk) from tomorrow (July 16), while postcards will be available at philatelic offices only. This set of special stamps and associated philatelic products will be on sale at all post offices and on ShopThruPost from July 30, while serviced first day covers affixed with the special stamps and maximum cards will be available at philatelic offices only.



A hand-back date-stamping service will be provided on July 30 at all post offices for official first day covers/souvenir covers/privately made covers bearing the first day of issue indication and a local address.



Information about this set of special stamps and associated philatelic products is available on the Hongkong Post Stamps website (stamps.hongkongpost.hk).