Japan – Anime Tokyo Station Reaches 300,000 Visitors!

TOKYO, July 15, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) –Anime Tokyo Station, an exhibit center for Japanese anime run by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Association of Japanese Animations, is a center that promotes the appeal of Japanese anime to the world under the slogan “Making ANIME more intriguing, Bringing ANIME far into the future.” Considering that opening in October 2023, the center has actually invited many visitors from Japan and overseas, and on June 20, 2026, the variety of visitors reached 300,000.

The 300,000 th visitors marking this turning point were a set of visitors. To celebrate going beyond 300,000 visitors, they existed with anime products cost the items shop on the 2nd flooring, and they shared their surprise and pleasure: “I’m so pleased– I never ever envisioned I would be the 300,000 th visitor!” When inquired about which shows left an impression on them, they commented, “I’ve been seeing BLEACH considering that I was bit, and today I got to experience ‘Bankai’ through the digital material on the 2nd flooring. It’s incredible that you can experience all this free of charge.”

Anime Tokyo Station protects roughly 50,000 important products associated with previous anime production procedures on the very first basement flooring. The center likewise displays the production procedure for standard hand-drawn animation prior to making use of digital approaches, presenting the production tools utilized at the time and products produced throughout the production procedure. In addition, unique exhibits on popular anime are held routinely on the 2nd flooring, presenting works presently being transmitted in addition to titles that are drawing in attention overseas.

As a center where a range of individuals such as tourists checking out Tokyo from all over the world can find both timeless work of arts and the most recent popular series, and take pleasure in the appeal of anime from a range of point of views, Anime Tokyo Station will continue to share the appeal of anime and Tokyo with a vast array of anime fans both in Japan and overseas.

Exhibition Currently Being Held

– Second flooring

Television Anime “BLEACH: THE BLOOD WARFARE – The Calamity” Special Exhibition (up until August 16, 2026)

© K/STDP

More details: https://animetokyo.jp/en/archives/events/events75/

-First basement flooring

“ChaO” Special Exhibition(up until July 31, 2026)

© 2025 ChaO Production Committee

More info: https://animetokyo.jp/en/archives/events/events76/

Place Overview

Call: Anime Tokyo Station(likewise referred to as “Anime Tokyo” Area: Floorings B1 to 2F of Tokyu East 5(2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo)

* 4 minutes on foot from Ikebukuro Station Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (last admission: 6:45 p.m./ Special exhibits close: 6:30 p.m.) Closed: Mondays

* If Monday falls on a vacation, the place will be open on Monday and closed on the following day

New Year’s vacation duration

Might be closed on other days

Please inspect the location site before coming. Admission cost: Free Site: https://animetokyo.jp/en/ SNS ： X ｜ https://x.com/animetokyo_info (@animetokyo_info)

Instagram ｜ https://www.instagram.com/animetokyostation/(@animetokyostation)

YouTube ｜ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSJOjGJE5Yiqw3PZ97AVdJw

Questions concerning this news release

Public Relations Office of “Anime Tokyo Station” (Kyodo PR)

Contact individual: Miri Yasuda

Email: animetokyo-pr@kyodo-pr.co.jp

News release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20260715.pdf

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