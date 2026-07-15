Japan – Fujitsu releases AI-driven modernization service to speed up tradition system improvement

Fujitsu Limited today revealed the Japan launch of the Fujitsu AI-driven Modernization Service. Readily available from today, the service is developed to support the sustainable development of organizations and companies, and integrates Fujitsu’s useful modernization proficiency cultivated through years of system combination with generative AI. By leveraging numerous AI designs and the proficiency of specialized engineers, the service automates and enhances modernization efforts fixated reword and rehost techniques. The service supports clients’ modernization efforts quickly and effectively, and can reduce migration durations by around 40%.

In the last few years, with the velocity of digital change (DX) and AI change (AX) in business, the modernization of underlying tradition systems has actually ended up being an immediate problem for enhancing competitiveness and reacting rapidly to ecological modifications. This is especially important in sectors such as financing, civil services, and health care, where legal modifications are regular. Production and circulation markets, which need complicated functional management, have actually collected years of functional knowledge in tradition systems.

To attend to these difficulties, this service integrates Fujitsu’s exclusive AI platform Fujitsu Kozuchi and the Takane big language design (LLM) [1]with innovative AI innovations such as Anthropic PBC’s Claude and OpenAI’s GPT. It likewise incorporates the useful understanding of Fujitsu’s specialized engineers, Modernization Meisters, who are deeply acquainted with tradition innovations. This combination allows quick and premium modernization, supporting clients’ fast service change.

Through the arrangement of this service, Fujitsu will assist different clients develop management in information usage and add to the awareness of quick data-driven management choices.

Functions of the Service

1. Speeding up modernization through AI-driven automation

As core details for modernization, the service utilizes AI to thoroughly evaluate numerous information from target tradition possessions and centrally handles them as AI-ready structured information through Fujitsu’s exclusive AI innovation. By developing constant decision-making requirements throughout modernization stages, the service reduces rework and quality variations. It makes it possible for versatile adjustment to future growth while maintaining the worth of existing system assets.The service likewise allows massive, effective code conversion by leveraging exclusive AI representatives established particularly for modernization automation. These representatives manage workflows and carry out jobs in parallel, while harness engineering automates language conversion and confirmation, and loop engineering constantly enhances conversion results. Instead of carrying out basic mechanical code conversion, the service allows migration to maintainable and extensible Java applications based upon object-oriented concepts. In addition, a human-in-the-loop method supplies last evaluation and supplements by skilled engineers, making sure both constant quality and reliable danger mitigation. Together, these abilities support massive, intricate modernization tasks while minimizing task timelines by around 40%.

2. Promoting client DX with multi-AI modernization that efficiently makes use of several AIs

At the core of the service are Fujitsu Kozuchi and the Takane LLM, integrated with self-evolving multi-AI representative innovation in which numerous AI representatives team up to carry out jobs and find out autonomously.In addition to Fujitsu’s advancement innovations, the service actively uses world-leading AI innovations such as Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s GPT. These innovations are flexibly integrated and supplied as an improvement service according to client company requirements, program attributes, and security levels. This enables clients to concentrate on their core efforts, such as service improvement and ROI (Return On Investment) generation, without needing them to concentrate on the ideal choice and functional problem of quickly progressing AI innovations, consequently progressively promoting modernization.

3. Accomplishing high-speed and high-precision modernization with devoted AI representatives trained on Fujitsu’s distinct understanding

Specialized AI representatives are trained on information from countless jobs executed by Fujitsu over several years, along with success stories, and failure cases, which have actually been taped and digitized as understanding. This makes it possible for Japan-originated modernization with high reproducibility, dependability, and certainty, despite area and time, dealing with the obstacle of protecting understanding engineers in modernization, and accelerating its implementation.

4. Sequentially offering self-service platforms to support consumers’ own AI usage

As the very first stage of its AI modernization platform services, Fujitsu released Fujitsu Application Transform powered by Fujitsu Kozuchi, an automatic style file generation service, in March 2026. This recently introduced Fujitsu AI-driven Modernization Service is particularly developed for modernization. Fujitsu efficiently chooses and embraces the most recent AI innovations and offers them as a change service to clients. Fujitsu will sequentially supply AI service platforms that make it possible for clients to carry out modernization themselves, taking full advantage of the useful understanding gotten from this service. Through the continued arrangement of this service, Fujitsu will support additional velocity and sustainable advancement of consumers’ modernization efforts.

Figure: Overview of Fujitsu AI-driven Modernization Service

[1] Takane LLMA big language design collectively established by Fujitsu and Cohere Inc.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s function is to make the world more sustainable by constructing rely on society through development. As the digital improvement partner of option for consumers around the world, our 100,000 staff members work to solve a few of the best difficulties dealing with mankind. Our variety of services and options make use of 5 crucial innovations: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we combine to provide sustainability improvement. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported combined profits of 3.5 trillion yen (US$ 23 billion) for the ended March 31, 2026 and stays the leading digital services business in Japan by market share. Discover more: global.fujitsu

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