TVS ILP launches ONE TVS ILP, a digital app for seamless warehousing operations

TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks (TVS ILP), India’s first corporate developer of Grade A warehousing and industrial infrastructure is setting new benchmark with launch of ONE TVS ILP, AI-driven Operations and Business Development (BD) app. This app marks a revolutionary step as the first-of-its-kind solution in the Indian warehousing sector. Aligned with the vision of being a pioneer in tech-enabled logistics infrastructure solutions, TVS ILP is driving new initiatives that integrate innovation to create long-term value assets.

Designed to enhance client experience and improve operational efficiency, it features ‘Ask-Me’ intelligence to ensure quick turnaround times for service requests, grievance management, and value-added services (VAS) through a single digital interface. It also provides seamless access to real-time onsite information, space availability and other critical operational insights, enabling clients to quickly evaluate options and make informed decisions.

ONE TVS ILP app follows a unique Voice First approach, allowing users to interact while managing their business needs. By learning from user inputs, preferences and interaction history, it delivers contextual suggestions and predictive responses for a more intuitive experience. This facilitates more informed decision-making by reducing blind spots and bringing clarity to every interaction. It also helps anticipate stakeholder considerations, leading to more balanced and strategic recommendations.

The app features also include ‘General Query’ function that acts as a central information hub, providing access to lead status, site information, rental benchmarks, performance metrics, and other business-related insights. To facilitate effective coordination, the ‘My Inquiries’ section in the app enables teams to record and track site visits, leads, meetings, calls, build-to-suit (BTS) enquiries, and other business development activities.

Supporting both voice and text inputs, ONE TVS ILP app simplifies user interactions while managing the complete enquiry and service request lifecycle. It also comprises of reminder and follow-up capabilities, along with secure sign-in and section-based access controls to ensure authorised access to information and provide data privacy.

The app goes beyond managing enquiries and continues to support customers throughout their lease tenure. Built on a one-click service model with 24×7 assistance, it enables clients to raise service requests for issues such as facility-related concerns, or any other maintenance requirements. Once a request is noted, it records the issue, assists the user and simultaneously alerts the support team for prompt action. This feature highlights the company’s strong commitment to customer service by prioritising responsiveness and ensuring faster resolution of issues rather than prolonged waiting times.

The launch of ONE TVS ILP app reflects TVS ILP’s broader ambition to build a comprehensive digital ecosystem around its physical infrastructure, thereby creating intelligent assets that are designed to remain relevant, resilient and future-ready in an increasingly dynamic business environment.

Commenting on this development, Sargunaraj Ravichandran, Director, TVS ILP, said, “The warehousing industry has evolved significantly and is increasingly aligning with the standards of other advanced industries. In today’s era, digitalisation and tech-enabled solutions are changing and redefining the way businesses operate. At TVS ILP, we are proud to be pioneers in this transformation. As market disruptors, we have introduced a solution that establishes new standards of excellence and offers expertise that are significantly ahead of conventional voice-enabled applications.”

Now available on both Android and iOS platforms, ONE TVS ILP marks a significant step in TVS ILP’s ongoing efforts to enhance user experience through technology-led solutions.