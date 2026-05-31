Hong Kong – HKSAR Government invites State Council’s approval of exemption of requirement for assurance and application of briefly ship citizenship registration policies for Hong Kong and Macao Yachts briefly getting in and leaving Chinese Mainland

HKSAR Government invites State Council’s approval of exemption of requirement for assurance and application of briefly ship citizenship registration policies for Hong Kong and Macao Yachts briefly getting in and leaving Chinese Mainland ******************************************************************************************

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government today (May 30) invites the State Council’s statement of its approval of exemption of the requirement of an assurance and execution of short-lived ship citizenship registration for Hong Kong and Macao private yachts when momentarily getting in and leaving the Chinese Mainland through designated ports in the 9 cities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (the GBA), and just browsing within these cities.

A representative for the Transport and Logistics Bureau stated, “Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao have been committed to promoting individual yacht travel. To this end, the Marine Department, the Guangdong Maritime Safety Administration, and the Macao Marine and Water Bureau have established the tripartite Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao individual yacht travel working group, which has been actively discussing facilitation measures to advance the development of the individual yacht travel system. Under the new policy, the exemption for the requirement for a guarantee will significantly reduce the financial burden on owners of Hong Kong and Macao yacht when handling cross-border procedures. Meanwhile, the temporarily ship nationality registration allows Hong Kong and Macao yachts to obtain temporarily ship nationality certificates issued by Chinese Mainland without affecting their original ship registration, enabling individual yacht travel within the waters of the nine Chinese Mainland cities in the GBA.”

The Marine Department is actively co-ordinating with the Guangdong Maritime Safety Administration on assistance procedures for the southbound travel for private yachts from the Chinese Mainland. Information will be revealed in due course as soon as settled.

The representative included that the Marine Department will continue to preserve close interaction with the appropriate authorities of Guangdong Province and the Macao Maritime and Water Bureau, and constantly evaluation and fine-tune the assistance procedures for the northbound travel of luxury yachts from Hong Kong and southbound travel for luxury yachts from the Chinese Mainland to cultivate a healthy, sustainable and competitive environment for the advancement of the regional private yacht economy.