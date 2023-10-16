Hong Kong – CFS investigates suspected case of breaching Food Safety Order on aquatic and seaweed products imported from Japan

CFS investigates suspected case of breaching Food Safety Order on aquatic and seaweed products imported from Japan ******************************************************************************************



The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department announced today (October 16) that an aquatic product and seaweed products from regulated Japanese metropolis/prefecture were found suspected to be in breach of the relevant Food Safety Order when the CFS inspected food imported from Japan. The products concerned have been marked and sealed by the CFS and have not entered the market. The CFS is following up on the case.

A spokesman for the CFS said, “During an inspection of the food labels of the concerned consignments of food imported from Japan, the CFS found a pack of chilled scallops suspected to have been harvested and manufactured in Miyagi Prefecture and two seaweed products suspected to have been processed in Tokyo and Ibaraki Prefecture after the Order was issued, and the importers concerned are thus suspected of breaching the relevant Order.”

The CFS will continue to follow up on the incidents and take appropriate action, including informing the Japanese authorities concerned of the incidents. Prosecution will be instituted against the importers concerned should there be sufficient evidence. The investigation is ongoing.