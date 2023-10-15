Hong Kong – CE meets Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea (with photo)

CE meets Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea (with photo) ********************************************************



The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, met the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, Mr James Marape, at Government House today (October 15). The Acting Financial Secretary, Mr Michael Wong; and the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Mr Algernon Yau, also attended the meeting.



Mr Lee welcomed Mr James Marape’s visit to Hong Kong. Noting that Hong Kong and Papua New Guinea have been maintaining a close relationship in business, Mr Lee said despite the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the merchandise trade between the two places recorded a substantial increase of 34 per cent in the past three years, from US$65 million in 2019 to US$87 million in 2022.



Pointing out that Papua New Guinea was the first Pacific country to sign a memorandum of understanding with the nation for co-operation on the Belt and Road Initiative in 2018, Mr Lee encouraged more Papua New Guinea enterprises to leverage Hong Kong’s institutional strengths, such as the commitment to the rule of law, the free flow of information and capital, a simple and competitive tax system, with a view to seizing opportunities brought by the Belt and Road Initiative.



Mr Lee said he looks forward to continuing to strengthen ties between the two places, and jointly explore opportunities for further co-operation, so as to achieve mutual benefits.