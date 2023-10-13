Pulitzer on the Road Comes to Austin

WEBWIRE – Thursday, October 12, 2023

The Pulitzer Prizes (in collaboration with The Library Foundation and PEN Across America) will present a discussion withauthorHernan Diazand journalistEli Saslowonthe craft of storytelling in different genres through their Pulitzer-winning journalism and historical fiction as part of the ongoing Pulitzer on the Road series. The conversation will moderated by Pulitzer AdministratorMarjorie Miller.

Diaz and Saslow will explore the crucial aspect of truth in journalism as well as historical fiction; American loneliness and omnipotence; whose narratives get told and prioritized, and how they bring their characters to life on the page.

The event will be held at AustinsCentral Library Gallery from6:30 – 7:30pm CST on November 16. A reception will follow. Although admission is free, all attendees must register here.