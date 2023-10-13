HDPT Recognizes National PT Month By Helping People Overcome Barriers to Physical Activity

BURLINGTON, Mass. – Oct. 10, 2023 – PRLog — Every October we celebrate National Physical Therapy month to raise awareness about the many benefits of physical therapy. It’s also a great opportunity to appreciate what PTs and PTAs do to transform lives. This year’s theme is the “value of PT.” Its meaning goes beyond the costs of savings of physical therapy to highlight the ways physical therapy improve quality of life.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services Facts & Statistics on physical activity, more than 80% of Americans do not get enough physical activity despite the proven benefits, such as a reduced risk of some cancers and chronic diseases, as well as improved bone health, cognitive function, weight control and quality of life. As a result, half of adults, 117 million people, have one or more chronic diseases.

Whatever barriers prevent you from enjoying the important health benefits of physical activity; physical therapists can create a safe and effective program to get you moving. Physical therapists are movement experts who improve quality of life through hands-on care, patient education and prescribed movement. PTs design physical activity plans for people of all ages and abilities specific to your needs, challenges and goals. We work together, and collaborate with other members of your health care team, to maximize your movement and empower you to be an active participant in your care.

Here are 5 common barriers to physical activity and how to overcome them:

1. It’s too late to start, I’m too old, or I’ve been physically inactive for a long time. It’s never too late to get moving. According to a recent JAMA study, adding physical activity at any age has benefits. In addition to an increased life span, adding the recommended amount of physical activity for your age and ability to your daily routine can help you manage stress, improve memory and brain function, avoid chronic disease and more.

2. It hurts. Movement is crucial to your health, quality of life, and independence. For some people, pain makes movement a challenge. Pain is one of the most common reasons people seek health care. A physical therapist can help you move better and safely manage your pain.

3. I don’t have access to a gym or equipment. You don’t need a gym membership or fancy equipment to enjoy the benefits of physical activity. You can get plenty in and around your home. Dancing, jogging, walking, climbing stairs, and gardening are all examples of physical activity that you can do without any equipment. To improve your balance, flexibility, and strength, try body-weight exercises at least two days a week. Use household objects like cans or milk jugs to strengthen muscles.

4. I have a chronic disease, condition, or disability. Movement is essential for everyone. Whether you use a wheelchair or other assistive device to get around or have mobility challenges due to a chronic condition or a prior injury, there are activities that you can do to challenge your muscles and lungs and improve your health and quality of life. Physical activity can even improve some chronic conditions and prevent others.

5. I’m afraid of hurting myself. The right activity for you depends on your age, ability and goals. A physical therapist can help you identify a safe and effective physical activity plan for your age and ability that addresses your fears and helps you reach your goals.

Choose to move. Choose better health. Choose physical therapy.

The HDPT offices in Wakefield and Burlington accept all health insurance plans, support direct access to care (no MD referrals necessary,) have two notable locations along major highways, have convenient hours that fit any schedule and always offer free injury screenings and tours.

