Saelig Introduces Air Gap Data Collection Device for SCIF and Secure Environments

Saelig Company, Inc. has announced the availability of the AML Solo Radio-free Data Collection Handheld Computer, a barcode-scanning mobile data collector designed for high-security areas where sensitive or even classified information is processed. Solo has no radio or network components at all, and the only means of extracting data is through a wired USB connection so data is never exposed to wireless transmission. Solo also comes preloaded with AML’s popular DC Suite software which contains pre-written applications for common inventory and asset management tasks. DC Suite is license-free and comes with DC Console, a program generator used when creating new applications.

Secure areas, such as Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities (SCIFs), can be found on military bases, in government buildings, or at defense contractors where keeping information confidential is crucial. Even commercial organizations may prefer non-wireless barcode data collection in order to avoid ransomware attacks and data breaches. Although cloud-based system use is becoming the norm in the modern workplace, the risks are greater than the rewards for some organizations.

Barcodes are ubiquitous in efficient inventory management of valuable assets. Monitoring the location and condition of expensive company property, tools, and equipment can help in assessing the maintenance, age, and value of company assets. However, managing inventory or assets in sensitive, restricted areas can be challenging because most available mobile devices for these tasks contain some form of radio technology, either cellular, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth. This makes these devices vulnerable to nefarious attacks with potentially disastrous consequences. Simply turning off or disabling the radios is not adequate.

Solo comes preloaded with AML’s popular DC Suite software to complete a variety of tasks including cycle counts, tracking assets, or checking tools in or out. Once data collection is complete, the data can be simply uploaded to a secure PC via the provided USB port. DC Suite includes seven pre-written applications, but users can create their own applications by downloading DC Console from the AML website. DC Console is a license-free PC-based application that allows users with no programming skills to either modify one of the existing DC Suite applications or create new apps from scratch.

Android-powered Solo, with its 5″ LCD with capacitive touchscreen, is configurable: with or without a pistol grip handle, two different keypad options, laser or 2D barcode scanner technologies, plus a variety of charging accessory options. It also includes a built-in dual-beam flashlight and an optional camera. Solo not only provides the ideal hardware/software solution for barcode data collection tasks but also eliminates all security concerns related to network security breaches.

Made in USA by AML, the Solo is available now from technical distributor Saelig Company, Inc.