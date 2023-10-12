Japan – Mitsubishi Motors to Premiere an Electrified Crossover MPV Concept Car at the Japan Mobility Show 2023

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) heads to the Japan Mobility Show 20231 to premiere an electrified crossover MPV concept car that will awaken the adventurous spirit of drivers and expand their horizons. In addition, the company will debut the all-new Triton2 pickup truck in Japan, as well as displaying the Last 1 mile Mobility, a small mobility vehicle developed in collaboration with a start-up company.

Concept car

The electrified crossover MPV concept car combines the road handling of an SUV with the comfort and user-friendliness of an MPV, with a view toward achieving a carbon-neutral society. Based on the concept of Borderless Adventure, it features a vastly spacious cabin with a sense of openness, and offers the cruising range and driving performance to handle all kinds of adventures. Driver can enjoy the exhilarating driving experience of an electrified vehicle, and with the ability to switch driving modes as the situation demands, there are no limits to the destinations it can reach.

With a high ground clearance and an electric four-wheel drive system that allows the large-diameter tires to grip the ground and perform exactly as the driver intends, this electrified crossover MPV will be a reliable partner that provides a pleasant driving experience with peace of mind regardless of weather or road conditions, giving drivers the confidence to go one step further than before.

Last 1 mile Mobility

The Last 1 mile Mobility is a small mobility vehicle developed in collaboration with LIFEHUB Inc.3, a start-up company that is working on the development and commercialization of next-generation mobility chairs. This buggy-type compact mobility system powered by used batteries from electrified vehicles enables further adventures after the car reaches its destination.