The 2nd Annual Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit and Awards – Recognizing Excellence Across The Middle East

The Middle East’s most anticipated event, the 2nd Annual Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit, is set to return on October 24-25, 2023, at the Address Dubai Marina, UAE. This summit, dedicated to celebrating the achievements and empowerment of women leaders, promises to be an unparalleled gathering of influential minds and visionaries from across the region.

The 2nd Annual Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit is a platform dedicated to celebrating the achievements and empowerment of women leaders in the Middle East and beyond. The summit brings together influential leaders to encourage knowledge creation, and foster meaningful connections. It is a catalyst for change and progress in promoting gender equality and diversity in leadership roles.

A few of the esteemed speakers set to speak at this year’s summit are;

H.H Shaikha Jawaher Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Founder & Chairperson at Green Aventurine Holding

H.E. Mona Al Moayyed, Managing Director at YK Almoayyed & Sons

Dr Shanila Laiju, Group Chief Executive Officer at Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres

Roula Droubi, Director, Government, Industry and Community Engagement- Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Boeing

Hande Bilgisu, Managing Director, Marsh Advisory, India, Middle East & Africa at Marsh

Dr. Bhaskar Dasgupta, Chairman of the Board at Apex Group (Israel, GCC, India Boards)

Roberto Croci, Director of Value Creation & Transformation at Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Kicking off this inspiring event is the prestigious Awards Gala on the evening of October 23rd, 2023. The Awards Gala will recognize and honour outstanding women leaders who have made remarkable contributions to various sectors, breaking barriers and setting new standards for excellence. It will be an evening of glamour and celebration, showcasing the remarkable achievements of women who have blazed a trail of success.

Following the Awards Gala, the 2nd Annual Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit will span two days, from October 24th to 25th, 2023. This summit is designed to facilitate insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and knowledge sharing among some of the most influential women leaders, dignitaries, policymakers, and professionals in the Middle East.

Through an impactful agenda featuring resounding panel discussions, captivating keynote sessions, covering a wide range of topics, including leadership, innovation, entrepreneurship, and diversity. Attendees will gain valuable insights, inspiration, and practical strategies for success in their respective fields. This event is aimed to challenge the stereotypical ‘glass ceilings’ and gender roles placed in our current market operations, and the strategies to implement and encourage a seamless transition into the future of inclusivity.

As we gather for this exceptional event, we invite leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals, and advocates for gender equality to join us in celebrating the remarkable accomplishments of women leaders in the Middle East and beyond. Immerse yourself in an environment catered to expand your horizons.

This year’s summit was organized by Verve Management. Verve Management is one of the UAE’s leading business facilitation platforms, where the primary focus involves bringing together pioneers and professionals from all walks of the globe, under one roof. Verve Management strives to do exactly what your business needs; the team strongly believes in a sole purpose, which is to provide solutions that progress your company’s production and performance.

Visit the event’s website at https://menawomenleaders.com.

For more information reach out to:

Nisha Zakkirn

isha@verve-management.com

Marketing Executive

Verve Management, UAE



